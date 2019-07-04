Entertainment: An All-Star comic: A Snob Talk feat. Chris "Comedian CP" Powell

For those who've bought tickets for The Nasty Show, you're in for a real treat. Chris "Comedian CP" Powell is a comedic force of nature. Aside from being a comic, he's been on the critically acclaimed series "Detroiters" (which I'm a huge fan of), "Empire", and has performed on HBO's "All Def Comedy". Powell is currently working on his new series for Adult Swim, but before he launches that, he'll be at the Just for Laughs comedy festival doing what he loves most. I had the opportunity to speak with Comedian CP, and here's what went down.
How excited are you to be coming back to the festival?
I don't even know if I can be more excited. I love JFL, I love Montreal. The people are amazing, the food is amazing. To me, as a comedian, this is the All-Star game of comedy. I'm ecstatic just to be invited.
How did comedy start for you?
I went to Michigan State, and when I graduated from there I worked for an ad agency writing commercials. That was very cool for me but there are no credits at the end of a commercial. No one knows who wrote it, the hard work that went into it and for me that was a tough pill to swallow. I was putting my heart and soul into these commercials, they would air and that was it. I decided to try an open mic one night after work, and I got a standing ovation. From that moment on, like a drug, I was hooked. I was too tired at work from being a fucking rock star every night, so I quit my job.
Do you have a creative process?
I don't write every day. I've fallen into this mode of having to trust myself, so I collect topics. It's refreshing for my audience because I'll pick a few topics and they'll ride the wave with me. A lot of jokes I say to this day were born on-stage. I like to call it controlled improv.
How many times of you performed at Just for Laughs?
One time. That's all I needed. I came to JFL in 2017 where I was featured on a show with Lil Rel (Howery), and I even got a write-up in a paper done on me from that show. I did Kevin Hart's LOL showcase and The Comedy Nest. I will remember that show at the Comedy Nest forever because Jim Carrey was in the crowd and told me I was funny. I've had some magical things happen in Montreal.
Was there another moment where you felt star struck?
I hate to sound vain but when I'm around celebrities, I'm in awe of myself. I know my story and what it took me to get here. It's an emotional thing for me.
What is your favourite movie?
Sh*t, I can't do this man. I'm going to go with something off the wall: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.
Who is your favourite artist or band?
Drake. Let him know I'm coming to Canada, baby.
Who are some of your favourite comics?
Richard Pryor, Tommy Davidson, Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy.
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
The best piece of advice I could ever get is "finish your work, and they will call you". When I came to L.A., I was all bright-eyed but I wasn't ready to be out here. I remember my friend told me to go back home, and you'll know when to return because they will call you to be here. That's exactly what happened and I couldn't thank that guy enough.
Finally, what song would you have played at your funeral?
"HERE I GO AGAIN ON MY OWNNNN"... who is that? Whitesnake? I want to be able to rock out at my funeral. I also want a jack-in-the-box coffin and every thirtieth person that comes by, just scare them to death and bring them with me. I'm going to need the company.
Chris "Comedian CP" Powell performs at The Nasty Show from July 17th-27th at MTELUS. Joining him at the show will be; Bonnie McFarlane, Jessimae Peluso, Andrew Schulz, Big Jay Oakerson, and host Bobby Lee. You don't want to miss this epic evening of comedy. Buy your tickets now at hahaha.com.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
