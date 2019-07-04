Entertainment: An admiration for comedy: A Snob Talk feat. Robby Hoffman

Just when you thought The Ethnic Show couldn't get any better, Just for Laughs adds the hilarious and genuine Robby Hoffman. Not only will Hoffman be gracing the Ethnic Show stage, but she's bringing her Early Evening Show to JFL for two nights as well. A recent Daytime Emmy award winner, Robby Hoffman has had quite the year. I had the chance to speak with Hoffman, and here's what we discussed.
Are you excited to be coming back to Montreal?
I'm really excited to be coming back, and I'm looking forward to bringing my Early Evening Show to the festival. Everyone has a late show; this is the first early evening show. I like to be in bed watching Jeopardy, so why does talk have to start at 11:30? I'm like a 97-year-old stuck in a 20-something body. I'm excited to share these shows with my Montreal audience where it all started.
How did comedy start for you?
Comedy started for me in Montreal. This whole JFL experience being on the Ethnic Show is full circle for me. I went to McGill and didn't study comedy at all. I had heard about comedy but also didn't grow up around a tremendous amount of stand-up or anything like that. I had seen someone perform and thought to myself that maybe I could do that. When I announced to my friends that I was going to perform stand-up, no one was surprised. They all thought it was pretty normal for me to be doing that, so I dove right in.
Congrats on being a Daytime Emmy winner. How does that feel?
I am! It's so cool. I hope to bring the Emmy with me to Montreal. Those coming to the Early Evening Show will have a chance to pay their respects to the Emmy.
Everybody thinks they can be a comedian nowadays. What do you think about that trend?
I think everybody can do whatever they want to do. I do what I'm set out to do, and I never thought I'd be able to make this type of living. I was not somebody who was aspirational, it just kind of happened. Kind of like being gay, I never knew, but then I met a girl and fell in love and now my whole life is worse for it, ha-ha. Comedy has a very interesting way of keeping those around, who should be around. Everybody can do what they want to do, and you'll see for yourself if that's what you want to do.
Do you have a creative process?
My process is believing in myself. I think a lot of things are funny, so whatever I think is funny will make the final cut. I trust that I know what I'm talking about when it comes to comedy. If it's funny for me, chances are it'll be funny for you.
Are there qualities in other comics that you wish you had?
No. I just always want to be the most me I can be.
What's the best piece of advice you've received?
My sister takes off the first day of her period every month guilt free. That's a pretty good piece of advice.
What's your favourite movie?
OMG, I'm not 6 anymore, I don't have one favourite movie. If had to pick only one: Brokeback Mountain.
Who is your favourite artist or band?
The Cranberries.
Do you have a favourite comic?
I love anybody doing comedy. It's inspiring to me if you're doing it well, keep going. I respect the art so much. I'm in love with comedy.
Besides performing stand-up, are you working on anything else?
Things will roll out soon, but I'm working on some exciting writing projects in the TV space.
Finally, what can Montreal expect when they see you on-stage?
You can't even imagine what to expect. My shows tend to derail completely. They've given me some guidelines on cleanliness but I can't guarantee anything. I've already accepted the check. It is what it is.
Robby Hoffman performs at The Ethnic Show from July 10th-25th at Club Soda and MTELUS. She is sharing the stage with Dave Merheje, Donnell Rawlings, Anthony DeVito, Rafi Bastos and host Cristela Alonzo. You can also catch her July 22nd and 26th at the Montreal Improv for her Early Evening Show. Get your tickets quickly at hahaha.com.
