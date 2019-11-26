Charity: Join in for the Movember Boot Camp Fundraiser on November 29th

Join in on the Movember Boot Camp Fundraiser to sweat it out for a good cause. The funds raised will be going towards research on prostate cancer at the Jewish General Hospital.
The event takes place on Friday, November 29th from 6:30-9:30pm at 3200 Boulevard du Souvenir O. in Laval. Tickets cost $25.
Here is some general information:
- 60-minute boot camp session
- Free fitness assessment - Q&A for good nutrition
- Refreshments
- $15 Income tax receipt
- Raffle tickets can be purchased with available door prizes to to be won
For more info and to buy tickets, call 514-814-4183.
