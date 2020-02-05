If you have not seen the Laval Rocket play a home game at the beautiful Place Bell, you are really missing something special. This is the third season for the Canadiens American Hockey League affiliate here and to say the move has been successful is an understatement.
Place Bell is a 10,000 seat arena and not surprisingly the Rocket lead the league in attendance. Not only has this turned out to be a solid move in terms of fan interest and ticket and sponsorship revenue, but the benefits for the Canadiens to have their farm team in virtually the same city is a huge plus. Let’s start with the recall of a players. In the past, when The Habs affiliate was in places like Hamilton and St. John’s, Newfoundland, bringing a player up or sending one down had the traditional time factor of travel.
Kotkaniemi Makes His Mark
Take the situation of Jesperi Kotkaniemi for instance. The 2019 first round draft choice had a reasonably good rookie season, but could not put it quite together this year. Injuries did not help his case either. Habs GM Marc Bergevin made the correct move in sending him to Laval. All Kotkaniemi had to do was get in his car and head down the Laurentian Autoroute. He maintains the same living space.
In the Rocket’s February 5 game, they defeated the visiting Utica Comets (The Vancouver Canucks affiliate) 5-4 in an exciting overtime match at Place Bell. Charles Hudon and Jake Evans scored two goals each and Kotkaniemi, wearing number 45, collected three assists.
I had a chance to meet the strapping 19 year old after the game. That big smile is known for was on display as a group of journalists asked him questions. “My job was easy tonight,” he said. “Just get the puck to Hudon.”
Kotkaniemi told me that he is having fun with the Rocket and finds Place Bell a great place to play. “It is like a mini Bell Centre,” he said. “I came to a few games last year.”
As for the commute, he acknowledged that he is happy to still be living downtown. “It takes me maybe 45 minutes to get here,” he said. “Much less after a game.”
There is no doubt that for as long as he remains with the team, KK will be an extra draw at the gate. If the Rocket can bring him along on some of their school visits that would be magic!
By the way, just think of the distance between Utica, New York to Vancouver. That is a long trip from the Albany Airport to some connector before reaching BC on a different time zone. That makes little sense. The Toronto Maple Leafs, the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks also have their farm teams in the same city while a few others have their squads within close driving distance.
Is Poehling Next?
The Canadiens have been ravaged by injuries this season and as a result they have made a number of moves with Laval. Forward Ryan Poehling, in my opinion, should be in Laval right now. His one goal and one assist mark in 27 games is most underwhelming. He should have been sent down a long time ago
The Rocket’s top goal scorer is Hudon, who does not seem like he will ever make it with the Habs. Perhaps he will be packaged in a trade deadline deal. Matthew Peca and Riley Barber also failed to impress in their recalls nor did a few others who had a cup of coffee with the team. Charlie Lindgren has been a respectable backup to Carey Price given his limited playing time and Cayden Primeau is the real thing and in my opinion the reason why the Habs will allow Seattle to pick Price up in the expansion draft in June 2021.
Defenceman Karl Alzner, one of Bergevin’s worst signings, is playing solid hockey for the Rocket while collecting his huge $4 million year paycheque. He is considered a good team member and will probably be bought out next summer. Forward Dale Weiss was in Laval for a good part of the year and recalled to the Habs due to injuries. He has added some much needed grit to the Montreal lineup. Rookie defenceman Cale Fleury is back with the Rocket after starting the season well with the Habs but then kind of sputtering out. I really like team captain Xavier Ouellet, whom I am surprised did not get a look in the NHL this year. He scored the game winner in overtime.
Place Bell is a terrific place to watch a hockey game. As head coach Joel Bouchard told me, it is first class all the way following the Canadiens model. It is easily accessible by car with plenty of paid parking nearby and a free shuttle from Laval City Hall on Souvenir Blvd. The Montmorency Metro station is right across the street. Oh yes, and the price for tickets is very reasonable.
There are many restaurants to choose from within the Place Bell facility alone, not to mention the St. Hubert zone and of course the concessions. Before the game there is a lot of action in the hallways. As for the game presentation itself, it is almost as much fun as the actual competition on the ice. Between animator Oliver Duclos, mascot Cosmo and all of the between whistle gimmicks and intermission contests fans of all ages are always amused.
How successful has this venture been? Well word has it that Habs are looking at installing an East Coast Hockey League (one tier below the AHL) affiliate in Trois-Rivieres.
Adieu Mark Weightman
On a final note, this marked the last game for Mark Weightman as an employee of the Canadiens. He was brought in two years ago to oversee the Rocket and Place Bell and did an outstanding job, just as was the case when he ran the Alouettes. Mark is the ultimate gentleman and will move on to new challenges. His final gift to the Rocket was securing next year's AHL All-Star game at Place Bell.
(0) comments
