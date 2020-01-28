Is Laurentian Bank abandoning the West End of Montreal and its primarily anglo clientele? It certainly seems so.
After shutting branches down in Côte Saint-Luc and on Sherbrooke Street West in NDG and making bank machines very difficult to find, the locale on Somerled Avenue will close on April 17. Making this decision worse is the fact that those who decide to stay on with Laurentian will now have travel 7 km away and through heavy traffic to the LaSalle branch on Newman Blvd. And this is for people with cars. What about all of the elderly customers who have been with this institution since it was known as City and District Savings Bank (established in 1846)? Many of them are within walking distance.
I established my main accounts at Laurentian on Côte Saint-Luc Road nearly 25 years ago and was very happy with the service. When they removed the tellers the writing was on the wall and less than a decade ago they shut the doors and transferred us to Somerled. With that came the major hassle of getting new cheques and account numbers and adjusting automatic withdrawals. The locale grew on me though. You will not find a better manager than Robert Fabrizi, who gets to know every client on a first name basis. His veteran staff members like Claire and Sihem are superb.
Last summer the tellers were removed and you could immediately see the excess space. But with the closest branch on Van Horne and Victoria, the thought of them closing this one did not seem like a possibility. Well I was wrong! The only smart thing Laurentian has done is assure clients that none of their account numbers will change if they shift to LaSalle.
Now I do not need too much personal attention at a bank. I use the machines and function online. But every now I need help. Such was the case last wee when a machine swallowed my debit card. I swung and Claire gave me a replacement. That came in very handy. Would I have been able to trek all the way to LaSalle for this before work?
In the West End alone, there are so many RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, TD and BMO locations I can barely count them. Clearly Laurentian Bank does not see the value of an adequate West End presence.
My only hope if I stay on board is that they place a banking machine somewhere close to Somerled where parking is not an obstacle. Right now the only spot is on Girouard near Monkland , where finding a place for your car is a major challenge.
