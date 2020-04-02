I have been a loyal listener to Sirius XM Satellite Radio for more than seven years now. Whether it is in the car, on my computer or via the app on my phone I consider it an “essential service,” especially as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis takes a toll on us emotionally.
With that in mind I was so happy to hear yesterday that SiriusXM will start offering free access to its full lineup of premier streaming content to listeners in North America through May 15. Howard Stern, the King of all Media, kicked off the unprecedented stream free access while hosting The Howard Stern Show, on channel 100, from his home.
SiriusXM Select and All Access subscribers already have access to this great content included with their subscriptions. Anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.ca/streamfree, and start listening free of charge, with no credit card or commitment required.
"For everyone staying at home during this time, we are providing easy access to our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information," said Mark Redmond, CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "While providing trusted sources for important information, we also hope we can provide entertainment and a welcome distraction through all of our content and hosts in the days ahead. And we were thrilled to be able to launch Stream Free live with Howard."
Listeners now have free access to more than 300 channels of dynamic programming, featuring the acclaimed The Howard Stern Show, hundreds of exclusive ad-free music channels, and vital news and information sources. SiriusXM is also adding entirely new curated content and bringing back some beloved music channels by top artists.
Montreal Connections
There are two Montreal connections to Sirius XM. Former West Island and Laval resident Chris Wilding is a writer and on air personality with the Stern Show. Chris Kennedy is the senior director of Music Programming for SiriusXM, From 2007 to 2008 he held the same title with Q92, now known as 92.5 The Beat FM. I did this story on Wilding last spring. Last summer I met both of them at Sirius XM headquarters in New York.
“We’ve been following the work-from-home policies for three weeks now across all our studios and offices, except for vital broadcast needs, as we keep things running smoothly,” Kennedy shared with me. “This is a difficult time for everyone in North America as we’ve all had to make adjustments in our daily lives helping stop the COVID-19 spread. Many things that were easy to do and get suddenly became more difficult. As more of us are staying-at-home for the next several weeks, SiriusXM has opened up our programming. This means you can listen to any of our content through our apps on smartphones and tablets; Apple TV; and home devices like Alexa, Google, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV and more. It’s simple and easy to — just download the app or activate the skill on a home device — and then start listening as we ride this pandemic out.”
I must warn you – Sirius XM can become addictive. We bought a new car back in 2012 and it came with a free Sirius XM trial. Once you have this you cannot live without it. I also got an upgrade to get the two Howard Stern channels.
“As always, we aim to reach as many fans as we can so people can listen wherever they are whenever they want,” says Kennedy, who is also the head of Online Personalization. “This free listening period while we all are staying at home and not in our cars as much is a great way to stay connected and enjoy what we offer every day.”
Fantastic Choices
#StayHome Radio, a feel-good, ad-free music channel, has launched on the streaming platform and channel 179 on most SiriusXM radios. The channel will feature happy and uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley.
And as people spend time at home, SiriusXM is bringing back The Billy Joel Channel, Dave Matthews Band Radio, and a new channel full of the Top 1000 songs across multiple genres, all available on the SiriusXM app, connected devices, as well as most SiriusXM radios, starting today.
Billy Joel's exclusive SiriusXM channel, The Billy Joel Channel, features music spanning his decades-long career, including songs from his live and studio albums, and Billy telling exclusive stories about his music and career. Throughout the month, the channel will also air Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers… and a little music too, which was recorded last year in Miami at the Faena Theater. It can be heard on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category and on SiriusXM radios on channel 30.
Dave Matthews Band Radio will include music from the band's extensive career, along with exclusive, never-before-heard interview content, and encore airings and highlights from Dave's recent Pay It Forward: Live performance streamed from his home and simulcast live on SiriusXM. Dave's "live from home" performance can be heard in full Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, Thursday at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and through the weekend. The channel will also bring back the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. While the band is off the road, the Friday Night Concert Series will feature standout shows including the band's 2018 and 2019 tour, originally heard live exclusively on SiriusXM. Dave Matthews Band Radio can be heard on the SiriusXM app in the Rock category and on SiriusXM radios initially on channel 176.
The Top 1000 Channel will bring a new genre countdown every two weeks, kicking off with the top 1000 Classic Rock Songs and followed by the top 1000 Oldies songs, Alternative Rock songs (80s to today), Country songs, RnB songs, Hard Rock songs and Hip-Hop songs. It can be heard on the SiriusXM app and on most SiriusXM radios on channel 177.
SiriusXM's ad-free music channels offer a wide variety of choices, from favourites The Highway, SiriusXM Hits 1 and our decades channels, to artist-backed channels such as The Beatles Channel, The Garth Channel, Pearl Jam Radio, Grateful Dead Channel, LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Radio, and Eminem's Shade 45.
There are also many additional online-only music channels, including more than 100 Xtra music channels, curated for any mood, occasion or activity, as well as music channels geared toward "relaxing-at-home" listening, such as SiriusXM Chill, Watercolors, and SiriusXM Coffee House. SiriusXM music channels are home to more than 200 channel hosts who serve as trusted companions to millions in North America currently in their homes.
Listeners also get live news from major outlets such as CNN, FOX News, CNBC, MSNBC, CBC Radio One and BBC World Service, and valuable information from channels such as Doctor Radio powered by NYU Langone Health, and Business Radio. There are also inspirational and faith-based channels, multiple channels of comedy, dynamic sports talk such as Mad Dog Sports Radio, and more.
SiriusXM's entertainment channels include Radio Andy and SiriusXM Stars, featuring daily live shows covering the latest in pop culture, celebrities, lifestyle, and more. Listeners can tune in to hear live shows from SiriusXM hosts including Andy Cohen, Jenny McCarthy, Jess Cagle, Jeff Lewis, Bevy Smith, Michelle Collins and more.
The SiriusXM app also offers additional features such as SiriusXM video, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora that listeners can curate themselves, and an On Demand library with more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries.
The SiriusXM app is available on mobile phones, tablets and computers, as well as on a wide variety of connected devices in the home including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.
SiriusXM Canada
Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. When stores reopen you will be able to find SiriusXM radios and accessories from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.