It is time for me to look at some possible scenarios in advance of Monday’s federal election.
Trudeau Majority: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals defy the odds and win a majority government. Tory leader Andrew Scheer announces he will step down as does Jagmeet Singh, whose NDP is wiped off the map. The Green Party wins four seats.
Trudeau Minority: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals get a minority government, with the NDP and the Bloc Québecois each holding the balance of power with 20 seats each. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh extends an olive branch to Trudeau to form a coalition government and the offer is accepted.
Scheer Minority: Andrew Scheer’s Tories get a minority government, but with no other party willing to prop them up Canadians face reality that there will be another election in 18 months. But when Trudeau resigns and a Liberal leadership campaign is put off for a year Scheer breaths a sigh of relief, believing he will stay in office longer. Bloc Québecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet brings his party back to official status with 25 seats.
Scheer Majority: Scheer defies the odds and wins a slim majority government. Trudeau resigns as Liberal leader as does Singh with the NDP. With 30 seats Blanchet becomes an agent for a PQ revival in Quebec and a cheerleader for Francois Legault and his CAQ government.
This has not been a particularly interesting election to watch.
Trudeau has been mired in controversy for the better second part of his mandate. If Jean Chretien was leader during the SNC Lavalin affair he would have stepped to the microphone and announced, "Yes, I wanted to save jobs in Quebec. I have nothing to apologize for. That is the end of it!" And it probably would have all gone away.
Scheer is no Stephen Harper. Had Jason Kenney ran for the party leadership instead of becoming Premier of Alberta, he probably would have won this election easily.
The NDP should have never booted Tom Mulcair out as leader. I must admit that Singh has impressed me during the campaign, but he took too long to pursue a seat in Parliament and his only chance of staying on as leader is if he manages to assemble a coalition government with Trudeau and he gets a Ministry post with the deal.
As for the Bloc, this is what upsets me most about this election. I have never accepted their legitimacy as a federal party. The NDP Orange Wave wiped them out in 2011 and with Mulcair as leader they maintained a respectable presence in Quebec. With the exception of a few high profile MPs like Alexandre Boulerice and Ruth Ellen Brosseau, the NDP votes will drift towards the Bloc. Not only will that be good news for the CAQ, but it should be a warning shot not to count the PQ out in the next provincial election either.
The best way to follow the election and see what kind of government we might have on October 21 is to log on to the http://338canada.com/ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.