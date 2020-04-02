As the COVID-19 pandemic crisis keeps us all indoors, Secondary I Herzliah High School student Rachel Dara is using her musical talents to keep herself busy and entertaining others. In addition she has launched her own "Covid Concerts" on Saturday nights (7:30 to 8:30 pm) to help alleviate the boredom and frustration many her age are feeling.
You can tune in on Facebook Live. This week she will be joined by established artist and Rachel's guitar guru, Josh Goldman and 12 year old rising star Lauren Aronov.
Rachel is young, passionate and performs and writes beyond her years. Her style of music leans towards pop/rock genre, but she has been known to experiment with soul, indie and country folk styles as she experiences and experiments with different artists she collaborates with and listens to. She is currently building up her stage experience and has played several times in concert with Talent Nation, as well as blue festival Argenteuil en Blues. She was even invited and auditioned for America’s Got Talent producers in New York. She has also been building stage experience playing under the tutorship of Annie Martin, a Montreal promoter who helps develop young musicians. You can catch her playing with other teen artists at Boulzeye, a local resto-pub amusement centre- once of course gatherings are permitted again.
Since the age of five, Rachel knew how much she loved to sing. Soon after she started making up short songs and scribbling them down onto a piece of paper. By the time she was nine she started writing real songs. As a result her parents invested in guitar lessons under the tutelage of Goldman,
Rache’s parents finally realized her talent for songwriting when they received a surprising call from her head of school. The Principal had mentioned that an Israeli choir had come to her school and they sang one of her original songs in front of all the students. The choir subsequently invited the then 11-year-old to Israel to record and publish her song with them.
Using online videos, Rachel advanced her guitar playing and taught herself how to play ukulele. Now in her early teens she appears to be thriving, performing often and making a name for herself here in Montreal. She is constantly writing original songs and working on new music.
Log on to www.racheldara.com and catch her on YouTube and other social media platforms.
