After the 1998 Quebec ice storm I thought that I had survived one of the worst natural disaster situations ever. Could anything coming my way ever be worse?
The COVIC-19 pandemic, as I told Billy Shields from CTV Montreal the other day, is something out of a bad movie in which you walk out and say to yourself, “this could never happen in real life!” But it has and every single person in the world is affected by it.
My three main jobs have meet directly connected to the fallout: at the English Montreal School Board, where I oversee communications, we have been in response mode for more than a week ago as we implement every measure the Quebec government announces; as a city councillor in Côte Saint-Luc, a community with a large percentage of seniors, our mayor and senior management have guided us through an endless array of necessary protocols; then of course is my job as a writer and blogger for The Suburban, Quebec’s largest English weekly, which has a vital role to play in the dissemination of information.
I have never been to more grocery stores and pharmacies in one week. On Friday morning I stopped by Provigo on Sherbrooke Street in NDG at 8 am, usually a dead time. The place was jammed, but they had good inventory. At night I went to the Quartier Cavendish IGA to try and find some bread. There were slim pickings. The following morning I had to be downtown early for some business, so I went first to the Super C across from the Atwater Market. I got there at 7:50 am and there was a lineup of at least 100 people snaked around the building. By the time I entered, the meat section was already emptied. In the afternoon I went to IGA at the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and I must say that the crowds were not crazy and their stock was pretty good.
I walked over to Pharmacie Jean Coutu to see if they had any digital thermometers. “All out.” I was told. Putting my thinking cap on, I headed to my personal pharmacy on Westminster in Montreal West, part of the Proxim Group. Carole Budning is the owner-pharmacist. A number of years ago a Pharmaprix moved across the street and customers were worried how she could compete. But Carole has thrived for good reason. I had my pick of the litter of digital thermometers and there was plenty of toilet paper at reasonable prices. Finally, at Quality Fruits and Caldwell Provisions in CSL there were no crazy lineups and plenty of fruits, vegetables and prepared meals.
Let me back up for a moment to my other favorite pharmacy, David Banon and Sarah Ettedgui. They own the locales on Caldwell Avenue and at Quartier Cavendish. Thank you David and Sarah for letting us know you had Lysol wipes and not price gouging us!
Where do we go eat? Takeout and delivery appears to be a more popular option these days. And one does so at places they trust. Mikado Monkland makes some of the best sushi in town. When I walked in to take my order, one of the servers, Benjamin, was cleaning the doorknobs with Lysol wipes. Patrick the delivery man was using gloves to assemble his order (they use their own drivers) and Chef Sushiman and his team were all wearing gloves. So was the cashier. I must say that instilled confidence in me.
Lord knows where we are headed. This is all very frightening. First off, I feel terrible for all of the people suffering from this disease and my family and I are doing our best to stay healthy. Our healthcare workers need to be commended. In the early going Quebec Premier François Legault has shown the signs of a leader. I just hope he can come up with a solution for all of the family members who need to see and take care of their elderly parents and relatives in geriatric centers.
Please, adhere to social distance. Wash your hands, ensure that any relatives age 70 and over avoid going outside and encourage anyone you know coming back from outside of Canada to self-isolate themselves for 14 days.
