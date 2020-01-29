It was six years ago that Katie Markham first made a name for herself as a performing artist when she became one of the seven finalists in the X Factor UK television show in London, England. But what came next was totally surreal for her, being hand-picked by international recording superstar Adele herself to be part of a tribute show on the BBC. Not only did Markham get to meet her idol, she also lived out a dream of singing alongside her.
Fast forward to 2017 when Markham’s connection to Adele took on a spectacular angle when a full blown UK concert tour entitled Someone Like You The Adele Soundbook was launched. In full Adele attire she took the stage of sold out concert halls and had audiences believing she was the real thing. Her tour first came to Canada and Montreal’s Place des Arts last February. It was a sensational show which I was fortunate enough to attend. As I wrote in my review, if you closed your eyes you could swear this was really Adele on stage. I guess it was such a good line it was included on the promotional poster featured above.
By popular demand the tour is returning to Canada with two shows in the Montreal region: Thursday, Feb. 13 (8 pm) at Club Soda and Friday, Feb. 14 (8 pm) at Le Club Dix30 in Brossard. What a terrific way to spend Valentine’s Day!
“Not everyone can get to see Adele on stage,” Markham told me when we spoke last year. “I am not Adele; I am Katie Markham. But I like to think my audience feels like they are at an Adele concert. That is my objective every time I go on stage.”
One of the most remarkable things to happen to Markham was in July 2018 when she attended an Adele concert at Wembley Stadium in London. There were 100,000 people in the crowd. Markham held up a sign to get her attention. Adele remembered her immediately, introduced her to everyone and plugged her show. “I could not believe she was still following my theatre show,” she said. “It showed how amazing this lady really is!”
With 2020 marking 12 years since the sensational debut album 19 was released, Markham literally recreates the magic that Adele started in 2008. Featuring the smash hits Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel my Love, Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, Hello and the multi-million seller Skyfall, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends that inspired Adele, Someone Like You is the quintessential show for any fan of Adele.
Markham said she has been singing and dancing since she was six years old. She started winning singing talent contests at aged 15. She sounds exactly like Adele and has the look down pat as well. “One I put myself together I truly feel like her,” she says. “I just love doing it.”
Someone Like You The Adele Songbook, produced by Rubin Fogel Productions, will be at the Club Soda (1225 St. Laurent Blvd) on Thursday, Feb. 13 (8 p.m.) Tickets are $39.50. Log on to www.clubsoda.ca. She will also be at Le Club DIX30 (9200 Boul. Leduc) in Brossssard on Friday, Feb. 14 (8 pm). Tickets are also $39.50. Log on to www.ticketmaster.ca.
