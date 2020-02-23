Lisa Rubin is a true visionary. This has become abundantly clear to anyone who regularly attends productions at the Segal Centre for the Arts. As the Artistic and Executive Director she always has to work well ahead of time to scout possible shows.
Rubin has brought another winner home with Small Mouth Sounds, currently on stage at the Segal Centre Studio through March 1. When she attended the premiere Off Broadway, she had no idea what she was walking into. “I left delightfully surprised, having experienced something truly unique,” she recounts. “I felt reinvigorated, refreshed and revitalized…as if I had been on a silent retreat myself. How could I not want to pass this feeling on to you?”
The storyline here revolves around six stressed-out city dwellers who escape the hustle and bustle for a five -day silent retreat in the quiet of the woods. Rubin and Director Caitlin Murphy assembled a strong cast consisting of Andreas Apergis (Jan), Alison Darcy (Joan), Matthew Gagnon (Ned), Gabe Grey (Rodney ), Zara Jestadt (Alicia), and Warona Setshwaelo (Judy). Marcelo Arroyo is the unseen voice of their teacher.
As for the venue, the studio has been retrofitted with stadium-like seating on both sides of the room and the well decorated stage right in the middle. Rubin points out this was done intentionally so that audience members could look across the room and see the reactions of others.
This is a 90 minute show, with no intermission. It goes by quite quickly and I say that in a very positive way. I must admit, you do not know quite what to expect from a play with no dialogue. But that turns out to be the charm here. People of pretty much all ages can appreciate this production (perhaps not the very little ones due to some adultish scenes) for it is pretty easy to interpret what each character is trying to say. While the cast is quiet, you will hear a lot of laughter emanating from the audience.
Watching this show unfold, audience members cannot help think: “Could I manage a five day silent retreat, without even having access to technology?” I do not believe so.
For most of the show, the six retreaters sit on chairs in a straight line as their unseen teacher speaks. Facial expressions are the key component here.
The Saturday, February 29 show will be an American Sign Language (ASL) performance for the hearing impaired. When I spoke to some of the cast a few weeks ago, they agreed this will be quite interesting.
“Doing a show like this definitely sensitizes us in a way to what those who are hearing impaired go through,” Gagnon told me. “We are not signing, of course, but we are all using gestures to communicate.”
Added Jestadt: “ They have to communicate that way. For our characters, we have decided to go on a retreat and not speak. But we have that ability. We realize in this show how much easier it is to merely talk to one another instead of using gestures.”
Gagnon’s Ned, incidentally, does speak in the show in the form of a monologue. He takes advantage of an opportunity of a question to the teacher to describe a series of his misfortunes such as his house burning down only before learning that his wife was sleeping with his brother. "To be at peace in a world that's at war just seems wrong," he states.
Bess Wohl is the true genius behind this play. The Harvard and Yale School of Drama grad should be very proud of how the Segal Centre team has translated her work.
Transforming the Segal Studio into a peaceful getaway is a stunning creative team led by and includes Set Designer Bruno-Pierre Houle, Costume Designer Sophie El-Assaad. Lighting Designer Martin Sirois and Music and Sound Composer Rob Denton.
What show could Rubin be screening now that will entertain us as much as this one next year at this time? In the meantime we have The Times They Are Changin' beginning March 1, Oslo premiering April 19 and Siberian Summer May 31.
Tickets are on sale now at 514.739.7944 or at www.segalcentre.org
