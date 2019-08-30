I remember the date well: February 11, 2009. A friend called to tell me that Serre Picasso Restaurant on St. Jacques Street in NDG had closed its doors after 30 years in business. It made no sense to me, so I raced over to find Peter Sergakis inside. He originally opened the place, but at this point only served as the landlord.
Picasso was a regular haunt for me growing up, known for its 24 hour service. I vividly recalled going for Sunday morning breakfast with friends. The place was always packed and it was a virtual meeting point. You could get your breakfast fix there 24/7, like Denny’s in the States and other parts of Canada and the menu was huge. Sergakis told me he would one day reopen the place himself. Over the past decade I spoke to him a number of times, but there was no news. Two years ago I noticed that they had started to gut the premises and rebuild. Was Picasso finally coming back? Sergakis was still not sure.
Just a few weeks ago Sergakis came through with flying colours. At the age of 73 years young he is tireless and at the helm of a highly successful restaurant and real estate operation. His holdings include Station de Sports and Brasserie Le Manoir. It was the success of the latter that resulted in the return of Picasso. Sergakis purchased the Pointe Claire location 10 years ago and followed that up by buying Brasserie 12 (Douze), originally created by former Habs star Yvan Cournoyer, and rebranding it as another Brasserie Le Manoir. Already the proprietor of PJ’s Pub on St. Jacques, he closed the latter and created Brasserie Le Manoir number three with a definite Picasso imprint.
“My plan is to expand the chain of Brasserie Le Manoirs,” Sergakis told me, as I sampled some delicious prime rib and a bowl of mushroom and artichoke soup. “So it made sense to bring back the old Picasso under that banner.”
Key to the extensive menu is the famous all day breakfast, something that is not available at the other Manoirs.
The interior is beautiful, with seating for over 300 people, a bar and at least 15 TV screens and video walls showing the latest sporting events. Restaurant industry veteran John Daklaras came on board the Sergakis Holdings team just over two years ago and plays a key role as director of operations.
“This is Picasso revisited,” said Sergakis. “We are what you might call a modern diner. In our day, we went through 140 cases of eggs a week – and that is 188 eggs per case. People missed this place. We met one couple who first met here 39 years ago. When they came back they had shivers. So many customers are walking in and sharing their memories. It was very important for me to bring this place back.”
More New Ventures
All of the vegetables being served at Sergakis’s restaurants come from a new farm he purchased in Rougement. He brought me back to the giant fridge where he keeps all of the products. Later, head chef Obie came out with a wealth of samples for me. I bumped into Professor Jon Bradley, a stalwart for so many years at McGill’s Faculty of Education, who was among those thrilled to see Picasso rise from the ashes.
In December, Sergakis will open the brand new Skai Hotel & Suites nearby on St. Jacques across from the Provigo. The $20 million project will have 112 rooms. “We analyzed the area closely and determined that there is a good market for such a hotel on this street for tourists,” he said.
Clearly this man never stops. “I intend to work for another 40 years and then semi-retire,” Sergakis quipped.
Making His Voice Heard
Sergakis is never shy to let his voice be heard, notably when it comes to politicians overtaxing businesses. Recently he greeted Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante at the Fëte de Quartier event he sponsored at Campbell Park in the Gay Village. He provided food and drinks for over 2,000 people. He operates Sky, the largest gay bar and nightclub in the world.
