CBC Montreal Radio One 88.5 FM has announced that Sabrina Marandola will be the new host of the local afternoon show. The program, previously known as Homerun, will be called ‘Let’s Go’ with Sabrina Marandola and air weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. She succeeds Sue Smith, who recently retired.
In addition to bringing Montrealers the news and updates they need through to move into their afternoon, the show will focus on local stories that explore a range of perspectives from people making a difference in our community. She takes the host chair officially on Tuesday, September 3.
"Neighbourhood stories hold a special place in my heart," said Sabrina, who attended Gerald McShane Elementary School and Lester B. Pearson High School. "I’m looking forward to hosting a new show that will shine a light on the people, places and diverse voices of our amazing city."
Since joining CBC in 2008, Sabrina has covered hundreds of stories as a news reporter for CBC Radio, Television and online. In addition, she has filled in as host on all of CBC Montreal's current affairs radio programs and anchored television newscasts. Recently, she was an online editor, bringing more local feature stories and community voices to CBC Montreal's digital coverage.
Born and raised in Montreal North and presently residing in Laval, Sabrina graduated with distinction from Concordia University with a joint specialization in Communications & Journalism. She actually cut her journalist teeth as a reporter with The Suburban. The two of us worked closely back then, even sharing a column on East End happenings. One day she called to tell me she felt her future was on the broadcast side of things. She left The Suburban and wound up in the newsroom of the former 940 News, eventually landing at CBC.
CBC has made a wise choice. Sabrina's energy is contagious and I cannot wait to listen to her!
