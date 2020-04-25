While everyone remains hunkered down at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, television has become our most welcomed distraction. So the timing of Ethiopian-Canadian filmmaker Tamara Mariam Dawit’s riveting documentary called Finding Sally could not have been better. It will have its world broadcast premiere on Thursday, April 30 (8 pm) on CBC and GEM and documentary channel (9 pm).
Dawit grew up in Ottawa, frequently visiting family in Ethiopia until she decided to move there permanently. There is a nice Montreal connection. Finding Sally was produced by Isabelle Couture and executive produced by Katarina Soukup for locally-based Catbird Films, in association with documentary Channel, with the financial support of the Canada Media Fund, Ontario Arts Council, and the Canadian Film or Video Tax Credit. It is distributed in Canada by Cinema Politica of Montreal and represented internationally by Rise & Shine in Berlin.
I was fortunate to receive an advance screener of the film. Not only was the story so interesting, but the archival footage provided a true historical portrait of the very dark side of Ethiopia. On Friday I took part in an exclusive Zoom video call with Dawit, Couture and Soukup. Dawit told me that it took six years from the time she first set out to produce a documentary about the aunt she never knew.
The Back Story
Here is the back story. In 1973, Selamawit "Sally" Dawit, an Ethiopian dignitary’s daughter, was studying at Carleton University in Canada. That year, she visited Ethiopia, in the midst of civil unrest, and fell in love. Her soon-to-be husband, Tselote Hizkias, was rebel leader of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (the EPRP), a communist group, and soon Sally, too, became a powerful party member. In 1974, officially on the military junta's most wanted list, Sally and Tselote went underground -- never to be in contact with loved ones again.
Dawit tries to put the pieces together involving this mystery. She knew she had an unusual collection of aunts in Ethiopia, her estranged father’s sisters. Gregarious and independent, they were painters, teachers, aid-workers, even a talk show host. Menbere, the one she knew best from her time in Canada, had worked for the United Nations.
They’d been upper-class children of a diplomat, at the worst time to be upper-class Ethiopians – amid the end of the ancient monarchy of Emperor Haile Selassie in the early ‘70s, the chaos of a military dictatorship and a civil war between self-proclaimed Communists.
Finding Sally is Dawit’s uncovering of a generation of horror, fueled by her own family’s history of survival mode. It begins with Dawit’s arrival in the capital of Addis Ababa, and face-to-face revelations from her aunts about their once glamourous life and the fraught existence of ostensible “counter-revolutionaries” like their father (who was a godson of the emperor himself).
And through it, all Sally’s story shone. Of her sisters, she was the most charismatic, the one who fell in love most easily, the one whose heart literally led her to embrace Ethiopia’s political fever and even marry an EPRP commander.
Sally’s story unfolds alongside that of “The Red Terror,” a half-million deaths, most of them young people, representing the decimation of a generation under the ruthless crackdown of the country’s military leader, Mengistu Haile Mariam.
But it also is a story of the resilience of family, of Sally’s efforts to protect her sisters from her choice, of their interrogations in rooms with blood-spattered walls, and of the hope that such bonds can remain strong even as Ethiopia’s status as a democracy remains fragile.
“As a child, I grew up hearing stories from my vibrant Ethiopian aunts,” Dawit says, “tales about their grandmother helping the war effort against the Italians, hitchhiking in Europe, lavish cocktail parties.
“But lost in all their stories was Sally, whom no one ever mentioned to me. It wasn’t until my early thirties that I stumbled upon a photo of Sally, but the family was hesitant to talk about her. Little by little, I managed to convince my grandmother and then my aunts to share Sally’s story.
“The film poses the question that arises when someone you love disappears without a trace: how do you cope? It explores not only how my family has managed loss, but how the country has managed the loss, pain, and trauma of the Red Terror. My family is just one of many still dealing with those deaths, after fear of public mourning under the military government forced so many to suffer in silence.”
Couture and Soukup have worked on the project for five years. They are thrilled to see it finally ready to air. I told them that I found the story so compelling it should be made into a motion picture. Dawit did not dismiss that opportunity.
Dawit was eager to hold screenings in Ethioipia, but with COVID-19 that is not possible. She and her husband have not left their home since the pandemic started, save for some groceries. Ethiopia, she says, does not have the capacity to deal with this issue effectively. “They say that we have only 140 cases, but they are really not testing anyone.
Couture agreed with me that this film would be of great value for the educational sector, senior high school, CEGEP and university students. “I fell in love with this story right away,” she says.
HotDocs is going online so it will be seen there too.
In Addis Ababa, Dawit now runs a production company called Gobez Media that produces Ethiopian film, TV, digital and music content. She has experience producing music content, tours, creative documentaries, digital content, formatted television and is now branching into producing dramatic films. She has produced content for CBC, Bravo, MTV, Radio Canada, Discovery, and NHK, among other networks. She directed the short film Grandma Knows Best (Bravo). Finding Sally is her first feature documentary.
For more details log on to their website: https://findingsally.com/
