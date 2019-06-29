I used to love eating at the Pizza Hut location near the side entrance to Decarie Square, off Vezina. A number of years ago the place shut down and there has been no sign of life until very recently.
We can now tell you that the very popular kosher restaurant Pizza Pita will be relocating to that spot very soon. My sources tell me that Orange Café, situated at the other end of Decarie, was looking here as well.
Pizza Pit currently occupies a facility on Decarie which originally housed Tasty Food, until it moved across the street. It began operations in 1989 with a small location on Victoria Avenue, The family owned and operated business was started by two brothers, Chaim and Tzvi. As the success of the restaurant grew so did the need for a larger spot. This dream came to fruition in 2004 when they moved their restaurant location to the former Tasty Food locale. This location was a newly renovated three floor facility, including a party hall, an outdoor terrace and the first kosher drive-thru in the world! This expansion allowed Pizza Pita to cater to the vast needs of its guests.
They are proudly the largest kosher pizzeria located in Montreal, with a MK Kosher certification by the Montreal Vaad Ha’ir. The menu goes beyond just pizza and pita, with a moo moo ice cream section, an extensive pasta bar, salad section, assorted fish selection and Mediterranean dishes.
Good luck to them!
