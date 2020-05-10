The restaurant business is taking an awful beating during this COVID-19 pandemic. Most places remain shuttered indefinitely while others are trying to remain relevant via take-out and delivery services. The latter is not necessarily an easy task.
When will dining rooms reopen, albeit with reduced capacity and plex-glass between every table? Nobody can say.
Peter Morentzos of The Queue de Cheval Steakhouse and Raw Bar made a gallant attempt to make a curb-side pickup service work, but had to pull the plug. Hopefully their QDC Burger Pickup spot on the side of the restaurant will open this summer.
It is nice to see, though, some of the restaurants not only trying to attract business, but providing free food to front-line workers and peopled in need.
Arahova Souvlaki recently made a donation of 200 meals to the Jewish General Hospital front-line workers. “Thank you so much for keeping us safe,” said Vice-President George Kalogrias.
Petros Taverna owner Ted Dranias, never one to turn down a challenge, is making a go of it at his Westmount and Laurier Avenue locations. He expects Griffintown to be next. Last week he delivered meals to the Jewish General Hospital to feed the nursing staff and he says there is more to come this week for other front-line workers. Dranias has always been a man of the people.
Kitchen 73, with locations in RDP, Dollard des Ormeaux and Laval, recently puts its food truck back on the road and pulled up at Santa Cabrini Hospital and donated over 600 meals to front-line workers. They are also feeding about 150 needy individuals a week. Owner Carmine Anoia, who had previously done a delivery at the JGH, is also making an effort with take-out and delivery at all three spots.
“Our mission was to touch everyone’s hard work in the hospital,” said Anoia. “And that is what we did with the help of my buddy Chef Nick Dipalma from Inferno Restaurant, Matt Baron from Lavazza Canada and Terry the owner of Sunchef and Artitalia.”
When I spoke to Anoia we both agreed that if take-out and delivery is permitted and with the nice weather coming, why not allow food trucks to operate? Perhaps have a maximum of two people inside. The lineup outside can be arranged easily with social distancing. As (if) the city opens up, this could be a nice touch.
Pierre Brunet, who owns almost 20 McDonald’s franchises, is trying to get by with the take-out window. He arranged for 466 breakfast meals to be delivered to front line staff at seven West End CHSLDs (Donald Berman Maimonides, Donald Berman Jewish Eldercare, Mount Sinai, Saint Margaret, Saint Andrew, Father Dowd and Henri Bradet) through the Project Feel the Love campaign. People like Alyssa Grunstein and her husband Yair Meyers are baking hundreds of cookies and more volunteers are joining in each day.
Ryú Sushi had reopened its Peel and Westmount locations for take-out and delivery and established an employee fund where 70 percent of the sales of gift cards go to these individuals. They are also encouraging people to donate to the Montreal Relief Workers Fund, which has thus far raised over $80,000 for those in need in the industry. Ryú has also created a short private import list of wine/sake, for which prices are reduced by 35 percent. They had already carved a niche for themselves in this industry and this new format has taken off, especially with the stringent safety precautions they have enacted.
Brothers Jimmy and George Kosmas really made a go of things at their Table 51 Restaurants at Carrefour Laval and Rue Des Jockeys (near Decarie). The latter became Jimmy’s second home over the last two years and all of the hard work paid off. It became a West End favorite, just like Laval had gained a loyal following on the North Shore. The COVID-19 pandemic threw them a curve just like others in the industry. But good for the Kosmas brothers. They recently reopened for curbside pickup and delivery via Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes and for Mother’s Day we were first in line to show them our support. A regular Suburban advertiser, Table 51 has a few dishes that nobody else can equal. The braised beef with mashed potatoes, an appetizer of salmon tartare and my favorite the Club 51 were so well-prepared that when I got home and served it a half hour later it tasted just as fresh as at the restaurant table. The key lime pie and fried oreos with ice cream was nothing to sneeze about either. On some nights they will give you a $20 gift certificate if you spend $100 or more. Jimmy even comes out to the cars himself, attired in a neat Table 51 branded mask and gloves! Now he would include some of those with a meal customers would really go crazy!
"It's very difficult and uncertain time we are living in," said Jimmy. "We need to make the best of it!! We started doing take-out and delivery. It's not the business we were accustomed to, but it pays the gas and Hydro."
Food service businesses in trouble
A new survey from Restaurants Canada has revealed that most food service businesses in Quebec might not have enough cash flow to successfully reopen their doors to diners. As the province moves forward with lifting emergency measures, restaurants will need more support remaining viable until they are on a path to full recovery.
About seven out of 10 survey respondents said they are either very or extremely worried that their business won’t have enough liquidity to pay vendors, rent and other expenses over the next three months.While the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program might provide some restaurants with relief, rent obligations continue to be a challenge for many: at least one out of five independent restaurant operators are dealing with a landlord who is not willing to provide rent relief, either through the CECRA program or some other arrangement; and 14 per cent of independent restaurants haven’t been able to pay rent for April and nearly 20 percent aren’t able to pay rent for May, despite not having an agreement from their landlord to postpone those payments.
“The resiliency of our industry won’t be enough to keep restaurants from facing financial difficulties over the next few months. As they gradually reopen their dining rooms, there will be a need for continued support,” said David Lefebvre, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Federal and Quebec. “This week the Government of Quebec hinted that restaurants would receive support to help them reopen. This was welcome news and Restaurants Canada looks forward to helping make this a reality. We are also fully committed to supporting the development of reopening protocols.”
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec’s nearly $18 billion foodservice industry represented four per cent of the province’s GDP and was the province’s third-largest private sector employer. If conditions do not improve, the province’s foodservice sales could be down by as much as $3.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020 and the industry might not be able to recover the more than 175,000 jobs it’s lost due to COVID-19. Restaurants Canada is optimistic that efforts to support the industry can improve these outcomes and avoid worst-case scenarios.
Restaurants Canada is urging further action in the following areas where foodservice businesses continue to need support to have a fighting chance at survival:
• Commercial tenant protections and rent relief. While the CECRA program responds to one of the greatest challenges for restaurants, many will be unable to secure any protection or relief through this mechanism, through no fault of their own. A broader rent relief program is needed to capture businesses that have experienced a significant decline in sales but do not meet the current qualifying threshold. Commercial tenant protections also continue to be needed for those not benefiting from this program to relieve pressure while all stakeholders come to the table to develop immediate and long-term solutions. Some provinces, like New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, have already taken action on this front. Quebec could follow their lead and place a temporary moratorium on evictions and distress actions to protect commercial tenants until solutions are reached.
• Help with cash flow and rising debt levels. Most restaurants are small and medium-sized businesses that were already operating with thin profit margins before COVID-19. With significantly reduced revenue coming in for most foodservice businesses, many have already depleted their reserve funds, or soon will. Existing measures may need to be expanded and new solutions continue to be welcomed to ensure restaurants will have enough working capital to reopen their doors. Due to the perishable nature of their inventories, many suffered unrecoverable losses when physical distancing measures began and will also need support to restock as they reopen.
• Assistance with labour costs. While the federal government's 75 per cent wage subsidy is helping some restaurants keep staff on payroll, those that are now preparing to reopen are concerned about being able to access this support in the months ahead. Further assistance from the Quebec government in this area would be welcome, along with an extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program by a few months.
