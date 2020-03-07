Downsizing and layoffs have put journalism on the most endangered careers list. But savvy journalists are starting sites and Facebook pages to continue covering their familiar beats. Some are capturing an even bigger audience. Domenic Fazioli is one of them.
Last September the former Global News and City News reporter started East End Montreal, a news/media Facebook page which targets, as the name suggests, the city’s east end. Fazioli already has close to 6,000 followers.
Fazioli produces video reports on day-to-day news, events at the English Montreal School Board, community fundraisers and he also puts a spotlight on local entrepreneurs in Rivière-des-Prairies, Saint-Leonard, Anjou, Montreal North, Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montreal East, Ahuntsic and Rosemount-La Petite Patrie. His stories are both entertaining and informative. Fazioli shoots and edits all of his own material.
"People have stopped me in grocery stores and they tell me ‘thank you - and don’t stop’," Fazioli says with a smile.
The charming veteran news reporter doesn’t plan to – he knows he’s on to something.
The East End Montreal page generates a lot of online traffic. There is no English media covering that area, so Fazioli's page continues to grow.
"Local businesses contact me on a regular basis asking me to produce a video profile about their shop," he said. They’re noticing big-time. They are telling me they’ve stopped investing ad money on circulars or a TV or radio ad."
Fazioli has not ruled out returning to a mainstream Montreal news outlet. The fact that news programs have phased out cameramen and now rely on reporters to do the entire package might work in his favor.
You can log on to Fazioli's website to see more.
