More than a decade ago I got to see the Queen-inspired musical We Will Rock You in Toronto and yes I loved it! When I saw the outstanding motion picture Bohemian Rhapsody last year, I was hoping one day I could see Queen live in concert. Well, while that might not be happening any time soon I am not complaining about having tickets for the remounted We Will Rock You North American tour, which stops in Montreal for three shows at Place des Arts, Feb. 10, 11 and 12. Thank you Rubin Fogel Productions!
Indeed the Oscar-winning fame of Bohemian Rhapsody has made the music of Queen more popular than ever. We Will Rock You actually debuted back in 2002, with many of Queen’s greatest hits compiled into a rock musical experience. The latest tour kicked off on September 3 in Winnipeg.
We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world, where there are no musical instruments and where rock n’ roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock ‘n roll.
For me the storyline was (and will be) secondary for it’s the Queen music I will be there to hear.
“We have a killer rock band,” producer Jeff Parry told me over the phone from Calgary. “Sure I could have hired a theatre band, but this was the way to go. In fact musical director Stuart Morley was asked by Queen co-founder and guitarist Brian May, to make our production the best version yet of this show. The songs are back to what the original arrangements were like.”
Parry is the head of Annerin Theatricals of Calgary, which has remounted the show. “We have rebuilt it from scratch,” he says.
Rubin Fogel Productions originally booked the show for one night only. But ticket sales spiked quickly and two more evenings were added. There are still tickets available.
“Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing,” Parry said. “This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters, as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner.”
While We Will Rock You is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. This event rocks as fiercely as Queen’s best concerts !
Since 2002, more than 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have experienced this awe-inspiring production, based on the music of Queen and the book by Ben Elton (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Popcorn). The original West End production featured the music supervision of Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s greatest hits, including We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust and of course, We Will Rock You.
The North American Tour cast includes Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Brian Christensen as Brit (and understudy for Galileo), Trevor Coll as Galileo, Kevin Doe as Buddy, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Keri Kelly as Scaramouche. The band consists of Sam Coulson (guitar 1), Scott Henderson (keyboards and associate musical director), Lisa Jacobs (bass), Kyle McKearney (guitar 2), and Chad Melchert (drums).
We Will Rock You plays the Salle Wilfrid Pelletier of Place des Arts Feb 10,11 and 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced between $59,50 and $89.50. For more information call (514) 842-2112 or log o to placedesarts.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.