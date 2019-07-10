Exactly three months to the day of his departure from Virgin Radio, Mark Bergman returns to the airwaves for the summer with The Beat 92.5 FM. “It’s a thrill to be back on-air, connecting with Montrealers again! And the amazing team at The Beat understands exactly what it means to connect locally,” said Bergman, who will be replacing hosts this summer including on the drive home show, all next week.
Since becoming a free-agent three months ago, after spending 24 years with Virgin (and its predecessor Mix 96), Mark has been keeping busy producing, hosting, and consulting on podcasts for the English Montreal School Board and Inspirations Newspaper. Full disclosure I hired him for these jobs the moment he became available. His skills as a host and someone who handle all of the editing techniques necessary for a podcast has attracted new clients already. It’s a business opportunity, he says, that he will continue to grow. “My heart will always be in radio, and my time as a brand director widened my skills which I now use in helping other brands to best showcase their own content through social media, and most recently through podcasting,” he notes.
Mark says that he’s happy to fill in for whatever shows The Beat needs him for this summer. My guess is, that we’ll be hearing a lot more of Mark on the station he used to compete with.
