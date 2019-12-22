Watch out for Dollard des Ormeaux native and Riverdale High School grad Jesse Stone! This rocker knows how to put on a show Year’s Day with Dawn Tyler Watson, Angel Forrest, and Jonas Tomalty, he and his team organized a pop-up performance at the lookout on Mont-Royal.
“It was freezing,” says Jesse, “but we managed to warm the hearts of passersby with a new Christmas song. In spite of the elements, we were able to capture a high-quality recording.”
Fresh off his gig with “master of slide guitar,” Jack Broadbent, the self-confessed country folk rock 'n roller and friends performed quite a beauty. Instruments in hand and dressed for the occasion, a musical troop lead by Stone gathered in a flurry of Santa hats at the Belvedere Kondiaronk lookout. On-lookers gathered around in delight as the corral danced on the frosty snow. The cold temperatures and gusty winds were no match for the spirit of Christmas as the Stone-penned “Merry Christmas! (Happy New Year)" rang out like a modern Christmas classic over the city.
A freezing cold Jesse said: “You’re spinning your wheels all year long, busy, busy. We wanted to get into the holiday spirit and simply have some fun. Every now and then you gotta take time to smell the cedars.”
For his raw musicianship, his lyrical compositions, and his show-stopping performances, Jesse is often likened to American songwriters such as Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.
“I’m in talks for an opening gig going across Canada next year,” Jesse shared with me. “It is not confirmed, so I can’t say the artist. I’m booked for a festival in New York State in June and I have a new record dropping in 2020 with a launch being planned in Montreal.”
Jesse actually moved to New York City a few years ago, but he returned home to gig from here.
