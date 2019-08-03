I was so excited to be in town this summer for the 37th edition annual Just For Laughs Festival. Usually it conflicts with my vacation period. I was able to review a number of shows and experience the energizing street festival in front of Place des Arts.
For media, our job could not have been made any easier. Let me personally thank communications chief Charlene Coy and her team. A special shout out to Chloe Ginsberg, Salma and other PR specialist who stepped up for the occasion.
I received this fabulous summary of the festival from Charlene and I happily wish to share it with you.
The Just For Laughs Festival, in association with Loto-Québec, finished its 37th year laughing louder than ever before. With an insurmountable number of sold-out shows, surprise guests, panel discussions, special TV tapings, and discovery showcases, Just For Laughs continues to hold its stature as the largest and most dynamic comedy festival in the world.
Highlights from this year’s unmissable festival include:
● Trevor Noah was Loud and Clear at the Bell Centre for an arena outing of biting humour and societal commentary, addressing local politics that had both english and french audiences crying from laughter the entire time.
● Kevin Hart returned to premiere his new interview series Hart to Heart, where he swapped stories and bantered back and forth with comedy icons Michael Che, Howie Mandel, Anthony Anderson, and Wanda Sykes.
● Hart also delighted Montrealers by performing a whopping 7 surprise shows of Working Out New Material at some of the city’s most intimate venues.
● Jim Jefferies packed Place des Arts with big laughs during two rip-roaring Gala shows; comedy vet Wanda Sykes to Anthony Jeselnik, Hasan Minhaj, Jonathan Van Ness, Anthony Anderson, Michael Che, and Howie Mandel, all filmed for our broadcast partners Bell, CBC, and The CW.
● Wanda Sykes took comedy under the microscope for a live taping of The Throwback, bringing Andy Kindler, Cristela Alonzo, and Jon Dore on stage to critique the early performances and decisions that got them where they are today.
● Festival favourite The Nasty Show came back with a bang for 11 riotous shows at MTelus, featuring host Bobby Lee and down-and-dirty comics Big Jay Oakerson, Andrew Schulz, Jessimae Peluso, Comedian CP, and Bonnie McFarlane.
One of the nastiest of all, Jimmy Carr, surprised audiences and joined for five surprise performances.
● JFL’s beloved mainstay The Ethnic Show thrilled the crowds for 19 shows, with an eclectic line-up of ethnically diverse comics, featuring host Cristela Alonzo and comics Dave Merheje, Robby Hoffman, Anthony DeVito, Donnell Rawlings, and Rafinha "Rafi" Bastos.
● She The People stormed Centaur Theatre for 8 nights of sharp and sassy sketches, featuring the award-winning Second City Toronto ladies Kristen Rasmussen, Paloma Nuñez, Nicole Byblow, Ann Pornel, Karen Parker, Ashley Comeau, and Meaghan Maguire, directed by Carly Heffernan.
● Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious rocked Scene La Capitale, wowing the outdoor festival audiences with an electrifying free show.
● Midnight Surprise continued to thrill festival-goers, as Jim Jefferies, Wanda Sykes, Jimmy Carr, Blake Griffin and many more dropped by unannounced and left audiences howling with laughter.
● Comedy by Blake saw NBA All-Star Blake Griffin curate a stellar line-up of comedians, including Neal Brennan, Jimmy Carr, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, and Sam Jay for his special charity show. Working with long-standing partner Red Bull, Blake raises funds for the Team Griffin Foundation, an organization committed to providing young men and women the best opportunities to develop and showcase their skills and learn essential lessons of life, competition, and hard work.
● Jeff Ross returned to present The Roastmasters’ Invitational, a four-day battle of scathing wits won by K. Trevor Wilson. Judges included the sharpest tongues in comedy, such as Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Michael Che, Howie Mandel and Anthony Anderson.
This year’s solo shows set the bar higher than ever:
● Canadian icon Margaret Trudeau wowed the crowds with a life story like no other, performing her one-woman-show, Certain Woman of an Age for three nights at Le Gesu.
● British comedy star, Michael McIntyre sold out Théâtre Maisonneuve during one of the very first North American stops of his revered world tour, Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour. Audiences were treated to two hours of rip-roaring hilarity.
● Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom brought her acclaimed What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now? to JFL for five unbeatable nights of songs and stand-up.
● Fred Armisen also blurred the lines of comedy and music with his aptly-titled Comedy For Musicians, But Everyone Is Welcome.
● Big Mouth co-creator and star Nick Kroll took the mic and filled L’Olympia with laughter.
But the standouts don’t stop there. Comedy’s freshest voices were out in full force, with side-splitting shows from How Did This Get Made?, Ronny Chieng, Marc Maron, Elon Gold & Modi, Steve-O, Tiny Meat Gang, Jimmy Carr and Sarah Millican’s Brit(ish), Jeff Ross, Girl With No Job, Celeste Barber, Anjelah Johnson, Black Thought, Shaun Majumder, Jim Norton, and so many more.
The 2019 edition of the famed Just For Laughs Awards Show celebrated some of today’s most impactful comedians, including Kevin Hart (“Generation Award”), presented by JFL President Bruce Hills, Jim Jefferies (“Stand-Up Comedian of the Year”), presented by Jimmy Carr; Hasan Minhaj (“Breakout Comedy Star of the Year”), presented by Ronny Chieng; Amanda Seales (“Rising Comedy Star of the Year”), presented by Chris Redd; Nick Kroll and the creators of Netflix’s Big Mouth (“Comedy Writers of the Year”), presented by Jason Mantzoukas.
JFL’s ComedyPRO, the industry’s most influential taste makers and decision-makers gathered with leading comedy creators and aficionados to talk all things comedy for the prestigious 4-day event.
Highlights included:
● Emmy-winning comedian and actor Louie Anderson gave a rousing Keynote Address from his 40 years of industry wisdom.
● This year’s TV panels pulled the curtain back on some of today’s most cutting edge comedies. Netflix presented two sit-downs, as the cast and creators of GLOW (Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin, Britney Young, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch) and Big Mouth (Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Jak Knight, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett) shared insights behind their hit shows.
● HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show cast and creators (Robin Thede, Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis) shed light on their hilarious sketches.
● CTV, Project 10 Productions and Seven24 presented An Evening with Jann featuring Jann Arden, Leah Gauthier, and Jennica Harper discussing their new hit show.
● Live recordings of some of today’s most popular podcasts, including: How Did This Get Made?, Girls Gotta Eat, Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches, Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer, You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes, Whiskey Ginger, Taggart and Torrens, My Gorgeous Son with Rollie and Andy, We Called Your Mom, Dark Tank, and Stop Podcasting Yourself.
● Other unmissable events included Andy Kindler’s revered State of the Industry Address, Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch Showcase, A Serious Talk w/ Funny People - Mental Health in Comedy, That’s What She Said, The Big Audition: Casting for Comedy, Political Comedy and Political Change and Mark Forward and Courtney Gilmour’s Oh Comedy! A Canadian Perspective.
For the very first time this year, the world-renowned comedy discovery showcase, New Faces introduced a new division of the series highlighting Canada’s homegrown talent. Joining the elite showcases of New Faces, New Faces: Unrepped, New Faces: Characters, and New Faces: Creators was New Faces: Canada. This year’s series once again offered up-and-coming comedians the opportunity for their careers to be catapulted into the comedy stratosphere.
This year’s OFF-JFL artists tore up the stage, with some of the many highlights including Cameron Esposito, The Lucas Brothers, Nicole Byer, Alonzo Bodden, Andrew Santino, Adam Cayton-Holland, Adam Conover, Dan Soder, Beth Stelling, Esther Povitsky, K. Trevor Wilson, Ron Funches, Michael Kosta, Nish Kumar, and Sasheer Zamata. Meanwhile, our Canadian Spotlight Series presented by SiriusXM was filled with all-Canadian sketches, improv, and theatre shows powered by our amazing homegrown talent, such as Tranna Wintour‘s Dear Alanis, Rad Dads, Tinder Tales, Amazing Mega World Superstar Tour, Morgan O’Shea, Pantelis, Rag Bag Cabaret, Soul Decision, Lesbian Speed Date from Hell, and Run D&C.
The Festival, which was entering an era of renewal this year, offered outdoor and high-level programming for the hundreds of thousands of festival-goers expected to come and see artists from around the world. From July 10 to July 28, Festival Juste pour rire presented 155 artists, in 11 venues for 125 representations of 32 shows including the new galas called Les Soirées Carte Blanche with amazing hosts like Katherine Levac, Philippe Laprise, Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, Adib Alkhalidey and Julien Lacroix, and Jay Du Temple, and Le Cabaret à Laurent hosted by Laurent Paquin. On the outdoor side from July 17 to July 28, Festival Juste pour rire presented 210 free shows featuring 1150 artists for 1000 representations including exclusives creations like La Fureur, La (presque) 500e de La Soirée est encore jeune, La Pédago, Extravaganza, Juste pour ados, Aba & Preach, and many more. With more than 60,000 tickets sold, the musical MAMMA MIA !, presented by The Capital Insurance and Financial Services, made the spectators travel under the sun of Greece. On July 19, the first edition of the JPR Pro Symposium was held live at the Monument-National. On July 19, the first edition of the JPR Pro Symposium was held live at the Monument-National as part of the Just for Laughs Festival. This day was 100% dedicated to the francophone industry, its issues, its strengths and its future. The Victor Awards for the Artists of the Year were giving to both Maude Landry and Sam Breton.
This year’s Montreal Just for Laughs Festival has sadly come to a close, but the team is looking forward to what’s coming up next: JFL42 from September 19-29 in Toronto and JFL Sydney from October 28-November 3.
The Just For Laughs Festival ran from July 10 - 28, 2019 in Montreal
The Just For Laughs Festival would like to thank its public partners: Government of Canada — Canada Economic Development and the Department of Canadian Heritage, Gouvernement du Québec - le ministère du Tourisme, le Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine, le Ministère de la Culture et des Communications et la SODEC, the City of Montréal and Tourisme Montréal, as well as their sponsors: Loto-Québec, Bell, Sleeman, Le Groupe Maurice, Tim Hortons and La Capitale, for their support.
About Just For Laughs
Founded in 1983, the Just For Laughs Group’s growth is concentrated on three major focal points: festivals (in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Sydney); television production and stand-up specials (most notably Gags, seen in 135 countries and on 100 airlines); and live shows (Canadian tour dates for Jerry Seinfeld, Jeremy Hotz, Amy Schumer, Danny Bhoy, and Family Guy Live! to name a few). The Montreal Just For Laughs Festival, which will celebrate its 37th edition in 2019, is the world’s largest and most prestigious comedy event, welcoming more than 2 million people each summer.
