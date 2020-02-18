The team at Bell Media has yet to formally fill the void of play by play man for Impact and Alouettes broadcasts on TSN 690 left by Rick Moffat’s dismissal a few months ago.
Joey Alfieri will be at the controls, with Grant Needham handling colour commentary, when the Impact visit Deportiva Saprissa in Costa Rica on Wednesday evening February 18 in the first game of the CONCACAF Champions League series. Montreal hosts the second game the following week, February 26, at Olympic Stadium.
Alfieri is the producer of Melnick in The Afternoon and regularly works on Impact and Alouettes broadcasts. Sean Campbell, the station’s true jack of all trades, has been the main backup for Canadiens and Alouettes play by play and does the Laval Rocket. Unless TSN 690 brings Moffat back in a freelance capacity to handle the Als, Campbell will likely get the nod.
“Joey is doing both CONCACAF games,” Program Director Chris Bury confirmed to me. “That’s as far as I’ll go for right now. We won’t announce the Als for some time.”
So who are the candidates? I would love to see Moffat back. He is an outstanding play by play man, wonderful to listen to and he walked away from his dismissal with class. If that is not an option it would be nice to see Alfieri and Campbell selected. Brian Wilde did Impact soccer a few years ago and mastered the “Goallllllllllllllllllll!!!” call. He is pretty much retired now, covering the Canadiens for Global TV. Will they bring in anyone from out of town? Anything is possible.
