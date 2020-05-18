As someone whose main profession is in the communications world, I was naturally attracted to get an advance copy of the new documentary Influence. Concordia University alumni Richard Poplak, and Diana Neille, offer an answer by looking at the morally slippery spin doctor, the late Lord Timothy Bell of PR firm Bell Pottinger. Bell and his company are infamously known for their reputation-management of the most unsavory characters including, but not limited to, dictators, despots and arms dealers.
In tracking the particulars of Lord Bell’s extraordinary life, the documentary examines the politicization of modern communication over the last 40 years. The film is having its broadcast premiere for HOT DOCS AT HOME ON CBC on Thursday, May 21, CBC Gem and documentary Channel to follow. The film will be premiering at Hot Docs Festival Online on May 28.
Born into a modest working class family, Bell climbed his way to the heights of global power, first spinning Margaret Thatcher into the “Iron Lady,” then working for the successors of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet; later branching out into France, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and elsewhere. In 1998, Bell co-founded Bell Pottinger, which quickly earned a reputation for representing even the most unsavory characters, regardless of the circumstances.
As we all look for distractions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Influence is definitely a good option for viewers.
I reached out to Poplak, who told me he received a Bachelor in Fine Arts from Concordia, majoring in experimental film, and graduated in 1995. He was born and grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, completing his last year or so of high school in Toronto.
Poplak notes how like many democracies, South Africa finds itself on the brink and tiptoes along the edge of economic and social disaster, riven by racial fault lines that have persisted since the end of apartheid. During Jacob Zuma’s presidency, which lasted from 2009 to 2017, every single state-run institution was gutted by corruption. At the heart of this mess were the Gupta brothers: three Indian nationals who served as Zuma’s mafia benefactors, eventually picking his ministers and running a kitchen cabinet committed to robbing the state into penury.The company running PR for the Guptas was Bell Pottinger.
In May 2016 a cache of leaked emails came into the possession of The Daily Maverick, a muck-racking news site. The leaks were an astonishing window into a gangster state that operated at the highest levels. Perhaps most shocking of all, the leaks proved that blue chip multinationals like KPMG, McKinsey, SAP, Bombardier and Liebherr were colluding with elements of the Zuma regime in order to milk state contracts. Bell Pottinger was earning $120 000 a month to stoke a racially divisive campaign designed to distort and distract from the larceny.
“When the GuptaLeaks stories broke, our determination to go after the multinationals that helped rob South Africa of billions became something of an obsession,” said Poplak. “Despite Bell Pottinger’s protestations to the contrary, the company was inserting toxic, dangerous messaging into the South African discourse. Ours is such a fragile country: one that is constantly trying to reconcile a brutal past with an uncertain present. As far as we were concerned, this wasn’t just another money contract: a British PR firm was on the brink of driving South Africa into a race war.We began digging into the company’s history. Pairing up what Bell Pottinger had done before with what they were doing in South Africa, we realized that we were researching a globetrotting thriller that helped explain the entire arc of the so-called Fake News era. It was also the ultimate follow-the-money story.
“In February 2017, while on assignment in the Philippines, I got a cease and desist from a Bell Pottinger partner regarding a reference I made to the company in a piece on South Africa. The enmity built from there, and in May of that year the GuptaLeaks broke, and I was approached by Diana Neille to collaborate on a documentary on the company.”
Poplak said that the process took about two and a half years, from conception to a Sundance premiere. “Diana Neille is a colleague from Daily Maverick, the publication at which I edit at large,” he explained. “She and I had worked on some investigations in the past, and she was at the time running a sister company called Chronicle, which was focused on building up our visual and documentary capabilities. She was based in Cape Town at the time, but has subsequently moved to Johannesburg.”
