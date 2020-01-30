Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB) is a non-profit organization based in Pointe Claire that guarantees free, immediate and specialized help to people with an eating disorder and to their loved ones. It has offered specialized services for 30 years and maintains its presence in various places in order to raise awareness of this mental health issue. Through various educational services and through the creation of new partnerships, ANEB helps to prevent and to decrease the consequences of eating disorders
Upon reading up on the eighth edition of La Poutine Week, taking place from Saturday, February 1 until Friday, February 7 across Canada, I was surprised to see ANEB in the mix. How do eating disorders and poutine connect?
This year, over 55 participating restaurants across Montreal (with over 250 across Quebec and over 400 across Canada) will participate and for the second year in a row, La Poutine Week is also giving back to communities across Canada. One dollar for every poutine sold at a participating restaurant during La Poutine Week will go to ANEB.
Poutine of course is a dish that includes French fries and cheese curds topped with a brown gravy. It originated in the Quebec in the late 1950s. I must confess that I stayed away from this dish, having first been exposed to it at hockey arenas decades ago where it did not look too appetizing. Now that has all changed and restaurants are really dressing it up nicely!
I spoke with Josée Champagne, the Director General of ANEB who noted that $15,000 was raised last year. The proceeds went to support their help line. Eating disorders are common place, especially among youngsters so what ANEB does is invaluable.
“We are thrilled with this partnership,” said Champagne. “It is also comes around the same time as Eating Disorder Awareness Week so it was a natural fit in terms of timing.”
But do poutine and eating disorders really go together? “I think our organization and La Poutine Week have a shared vision,” she said. “That is the pleasure of eating. We need to stop labelling some foods as good or bad. They all have their place. We are not dieticians at ANEB. Poutine has come a long way over the years and in the event this year we see so much variety. This is often considered to be a comfort food.”
Dr. Howard Steiger, the Director of the Douglas Mental Health University Institute’s Eating Disorders Program (EDP), will be joined by dietician Nicolas Sahuc from France at a lecture next week at Ste. Justine’s Hospital sponsored by ANEB. “’Mr. Sahuc has never eaten poutine before,” says Champagne. “We will give him his first taste before the talk.”
Popular Quebec French-language actors Catherine Brunet and Félix-Antoine Tremblay are the ANEB spokespersons and yes part of their roles involve tasting some poutine dishes.
During La Poutine Week restaurants with their hat in the ring can use the annual week-long competition to showcase their famous dishes and longstanding recipes or toss in new creations. From fried-chicken poutines, seafood and clam chowder poutines, to Pou- tail pastries and other poutine desserts – there’s something for everyone to discover during La Poutine Week 2020!
The largest poutine festival in the world promises to push the bounds of poutine creativity once again! The friendly competition aims to first and foremost celebrate our nation’s greatest delicacy and to provide restaurants an opportunity to be innovative, imaginative, and reach out to new audiences. Meanwhile, die-hard poutine lovers and newcomers to the delicacy alike get the chance to discover new creations, and vote for their favourite dish online. Visit the festival’s official website: LaPoutineWeek.com, to explore participating restaurants near you.
La Poutine Week was first created by co-founders Na’eem Adam and Thierry Rassam, also of the wildly successful fall food festival Le Burger Week, in 2012. After their success bringing a new kind of national burger festival across Canada, the Montreal entrepreneurs thought what better way than to expand the culinary horizons of Canada than with a poutine- focused festival! La Poutine Week was an instantaneous hit – with over 20,000 poutine-lovers flocking towards 40 participating restaurants across Quebec in the first alone! Now, eight years later, the festival includes six Canadian provinces and over 350,000 participants!
“If you scream poutine, people usually run towards the source of the sound”, says Rassam. “So having a festival revolving around poutine made our work easy and fun. Then of course, we've had partners and ambassadors that helped us grow the event in so many cities, making it the biggest poutine celebration in the world, nothing less!”
“What's amazing about hosting La Poutine Week for so long is how passionate our fans have become”, continues Adam. “The level of seriousness that restaurants and poutine-lovers around Canada have for this fun and delicious festival never ceases to amaze me.”
I am always amazed to see poutine appear on menus I least expect, such as Baton Rouge. A friend and I dropped by the Rue des Jockeys/Decarie location to give two of their dishes a try. The lobster poutine has been on the menu for eight months and our server Chris said it has been a nice addition. It contains lobster chunks, the signature Baton Rouge fries and kingsey cheese curds covered with lobster bisque gravy. For La Poutine Week they have introduced something brand new which is inspired by their legendary baked potato. This one is fully loaded with cheese curds, three crispy BBQ pork back riblets, green onions and roasted sesame seeds. It is coated in their signature BBQ sauce and Gochujang drizzle. My friend and I split the two dishes in half and both gave a thumbs up to the creations, adding a slice of peanut butter fudge brownie cheesecake just to make the meal feel complete.
What better company than Saputo to sponsor the Week! It produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients.
La Poutine Week is a winner in my books for finding a way to bring non-profit organizations with important messages into the mix. Besides ANB, there are some other beneficiaries in different parts of the country.
