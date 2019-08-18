Has it really been 20 years since Dr. Laurie Betito launched her weeknight 10 pm show Passion on CJAD?
Dr. Laurie is a clinical psychologist with a specialty in sexuality. She joined the Standard Radio family (now Bell Media) over 25 years ago when she co-hosted a show on MIX 96 (now Virgin Radio) called “The Loveline ” and moved over to CJAD in 1999. Montrealers have been getting sex-ed ever since.
On Friday, August 23 (8:30 pm to 11:30 pm) Dr. Laurie will be celebrating the milestone at the Bell Media studios on Boulevard Réne Levesque. On hand will be her contributors, along with VIP listeners who will win passes to the event. There will be performances by Stephen Voyce, Melissa Plett and Dolly Blonde. Dan Laxer will serve as emcee. Passion will air at 10 pm in front of a live audience. “We will also have exploration booths where you will be able to ask lots of questions’” she says.
World renowned artist Eric Waugh will do a live painting, which will go up for auction. It will be a dessert reception (sponsored by Cookanddate.com).
I have known Dr. Laurie for many years. She is unquestionably this province’s foremost authority on sexual education. Besides her show, she has a prominent presence in the community and speaks at community events, at schools and other venues often. She is a terrific communicator and has so much knowledge to share. That is why her show earned syndication.
Dr. Laurie is also president of the Sexual Health Network of Quebec and past president of the Canadian Sex Research Forum. A few years ago she wrote the book The Sex Bible for People Over 50. Dr. Laurie also serves as the director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, an online sexual health information platform. Most recently she did an interesting interview on the Eric Diamond podcast. You can listen to it here.
Dr. Laurie has an excellent website where you can see some of her TEDx talks.
If you would like to be part of Friday’s celebration click here and see if there is space.
Bravo Dr. Laurie!
