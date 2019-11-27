It was surreal to be at Place des Arts Tuesday night to actually see the Montreal premiere of the Broadway smash Come From Away. From the moment I broke the story in The Suburban that evenko would be bringing this made in Canada musical here, I could not go anywhere for months without people asking me if I heard any news. When would tickets go on sale? That magic moment finally occurred in June.
Before I share my thoughts on the show, here is some breaking news. The productions of Cats and Fiddler on the Roof will come to PDA in 2020. Stay tuned for further announcements from evenko, which has Riverdance on tap for January 10 to 12.
But back to The Tony Award winning Come from Away, which tells the often-forgotten story of the 38 planes that were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. It is a living modern history lesson that most Montrealers did not get to see in Toronto or New York. So like me, they waited in anticipation for it to come here.
Well nobody walked out of opening night disappointed. This electric show goes for one hour and 40 minutes, without an intermission so it never loses momentum. There is some great storytelling, using a small set of movable chairs, a superb cast of 12 playing multiple roles – composites of merely some of the passengers and the towns people who welcomed these strangers with open arms. James Earl Jones II, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing a few weeks ago, was just fantastic.
Plain and simply Come From Away makes you exceedingly proud to be a Canadian. Imagine a town of 9,000 people welcoming 7,000 new guests for several days. I, of course, followed this story 18 years ago but seeing it play out on stage gave me a new appreciation for what all parties went through. The husband and wife team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein truly exemplified brilliance by coming up with this concept from the start and seeing it through.
There has already been a well received documentary about the making of the musical. Now how about a full motion picture? In 2017 it was disclosed one was in the works. Let’s hope it really happens.
Hats off to the eight band members and their musical director. who play some unusual instruments like Uilleann pipes and an Irish flute. They provide an unforgettable finale on stage, which you really do not want to see end.
The show begins and ends with the unforgettable and catchy song “Welcome to the Rock” and a good plug for Tim Horton donuts. As an animal lover, I appreciated the attention given to the character who headed the local animal shelter and made it her duty to tend to the dogs, cats and yes monkeys on the planes. There are side stories such as the Lubavitch rabbi who meets a Holocaust survivor in Gander – a man who until coming face to face with the rabbi had never told anyone, including his family, about his past. A Muslim character named Ali, meanwhile is met with suspicion and racially profiled.
As a municipal politician, I appreciated the portrayal of Gander Mayor Gander Claude Elliott and his true leadership in the ultimate display of crisis management.
The acting is great, the music and dance numbers right on the mark and with shows continuing through Sunday night I heard many people exiting the theatre who intend to return for at least a second time. For those on hand I met who had already seen the production on Broadway, they gave this cast a big thumbs up!
For ticket information go to www.evenko.ca.
