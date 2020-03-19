The Covid-19 pandemic crisis has done irreparable damage around the world. When Quebec Premier François Legault banned gatherings of more than 250 people, casualties varied from the Canadiens, the Impact, the Blue Jays Olympic Stadium exhibition games, cultural presentations and of course the society scene.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration were dealt a lethal blow. Besides the postponement of the parade, the Erin Sports Association’s Irishman of the Year Breakfast honouring Joseph Quinn was cancelled. Ditto for the St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal’s luncheon.
While I do not expect to see the society scene return to normal for some time, the original intention of my March 25 print column in The Suburban was to salute the Irish. But precious space is being rightfully reserved for Covid-19 coverage, so I will share the details here.
Come back with me if you will to the beginning of the month when the St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal held its annual charity ball at Le Windsor, with some 250 people on hand.
The guest of honour was Dr. Graham Carr, president and vice chancellor at Concordia University. The honourary patron for the event was Jim Barriere, president of BGL Brokerage. More than $30,0000 was raised for educational, cultural and charitable endeavors. Global TV’s Kim Sullivan was the emcee. Other notables on hand included Jim Boylan, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ireland to Canada; Sterling Downey, Deputy Mayor of Montreal and Councillor for the District of Desmarchais-Crawford, Borough of Verdun; Sean Finn, Vice President of CN Rail ; The Most Reverend, Bishop Thomas Dowd; Parade Queen Orla Mahon and her Court of Julia Barnwell, Aveen Mahon, Rebecca McAuley and Meg Sweeney.
Naming Dr. Carr as Guest of Honour also helped recognize the 10th Anniversary of the School of Irish Studies at Concordia, which has become a focal point for the Irish Community in Montreal. There 15 Montreal Irish Organizations represented at this evening. Brian Marcil chaired his year’s Ball Committee of Society President Christie Brown, Laurie Bennett Robin Brodrick, Dave Dubeau, Louise Guimond, Carol McCormick, Brian Payne, Scott Phelan, Ken Quinn and Patrick Short Entertainment was provided by The Directors Showband, traditional Irish band Solstice and The Bernadette Short School of Irish Dancing.
Brown credited the organizing committee for recreating some Society pictures that were taken at the Windsor years ago - as far back as 1934. She also did a shout out to all the female presidents of the Societies – the first in Montreal to have so many women at the head of these entities
The organizers of the breakfast, luncheon and the parade hope to reschedule all three events in the summer or the fall. Their 25th annual golf tournament is slated for June 16 at Club de golf Bellevue in Ville de Lery/Chateauguay. At this point, normalcy in June would be a fantasy we would all accept.
Meanwhile, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have been extended beyond the city of Montreal borders in recent years. A case in point is The Soulanges Irish Society. Their parade in Hudson and Irishman of the Year Breakfast honouring stalwart Ken Doran were postponed. However, they did get in their roast of Grand Marshal Mitch Melnick of TSN 690 at the Whitlock Golf and Country Club in Hudson. It was hosted by comedian Joey Elias. Mitch Gallo. Melnick’s on-air sidekick, was also sashed as the Chief Reviewing Officer. It was a sold out affair. Queen Emma Gauthier and Princesses Robin Brodrick and Chris Walsh were also on hand.
