Excitement is building for a two day ball hockey tournament March 7 and 8 at Le Rinque in TMR.
This will be the sixth annual Slashing Crohn’s and Colitis event presented by Le Rinque, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada and Generation C. The latter is a young adult professional chapter which raises money for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research in Canada.
Organizer Shannon Epstein notes that the goal is to raise $50,000. As of this writing they are already over $30,000.
“We are doubling the tournament this year from 12 to 24 teams, as well as introducing a spin event that will be taking place simultaneously,” says Epstein.
Those interested can support Generation C by either donating to a team or by creating their owns squad. You might even be able to join a team of eight to 10 players. Each team is required to raise a minimum of $1,000 to participate. Players must bring their own hockey equipment.
Joining Epstein on the organizing committee are Jess Messias, Sam Feder, AJ Rashkovan, Adina Zairi, Sam Maldoff plus the Spin Committee of Adina Zairi, Sam Maldoff, Kelly Epstein, Jakki Ohayon and Jayme Rothstein.
Le Rinque is located at 8355 Montview. Action will go from 9 am to 5 pm on both days.
Log on here for more details or check out their Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the annual Crohn's and Colitis Gala will take place Monday, May 25 at Le Richmond and the Gutsy Walk moves to Côte Saint-Luc and Trudeau Park on Sunday June 7.
