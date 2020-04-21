What is the immediate future of the airline industry? The COVID-19 pandemic has halted leisure travel while most businessmen I speak to are not going anywhere either. Quite simply, airlines have gone into a complete tailspin as closed borders and travel controls crater demand. The International Air Transport Association predicts revenues will fall by $314 billion US this year, or 55 per cent from 2019.
For now, most Canadian airlines have been able to hire back the thousands of laid off employees via the federal government wage subsidy program. But most of these individuals will collect cheques to stay home until early June when the money runs out. It is not likely too many planes will be taking off anywhere in the world in the months ahead, except for essential travel.
Air Canada has been busy in recent weeks, flying thousands of stranded Canadians .
"Overnight, the COVID 19 crisis struck the entire planet in unprecedented ways and thousands of our fellow Canadians found themselves stranded abroad as a result of the numerous restrictions quickly imposed by various governments," said Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Air Canada Express and Government Relations at Air Canada. "The tireless efforts, dedication, compassion and professionalism of our employees on the ground and the terrific job they did expertly carrying out these complex, global operations have been nothing short of exemplary."
WestJet made changes to its domestic flight schedule, removing approximately 4,000 weekly flights or 600 daily flights from May 5 through June 4, 2020. While some city pairings have been temporarily removed, the airline continues to serve the 38 Canadian airports to which they currently operate, ensuring that those with essential travel requirements can get where they need to be and that cargo goods like blood, medical products and food supplies can continue to flow. All transborder and international routes remain suspended at this time through June 4, 2020.
Due to the pandemic Air Transat, the airline once owned by Premier Francois Legault, has are temporarily suspending our flights until May 31. For people who are now unable to travel due to the cancellation of flights, they are providing a flight credit for travel within 24 months of the original return date. And what will become or Air Canada's plan to buy the airline.
While Sunwing Airlines is grounded, it has announced the donation of over 46,000 meals to 17 communities across Canada as part of a new national partnership with Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada. “We know Canadians are worried about their health and safety, but they shouldn’t have to worry about putting food on the table. Working with an incredible organization like Second Harvest gives us the opportunity to continue to help Canadians even as our operations are temporarily suspended,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. “As a Canadian family-run business, we know what it means to look out for one another during moments of need, which is exactly what this partnership is all about.”
After suspending all flights in response to the spread of COVID-19 and the government-imposed travel restrictions, Sunwing focused its efforts on helping support Canada’s collective pandemic response. The company’s airline employees and destination representatives worked tirelessly, sending over 400 repatriation flights to 45 destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Florida and bringing home over 60,000 Canadians, including 3,300 non-Sunwing customers, free of charge.
Toronto-based airline Porter Airlines has halted its flights due to COVID-19 and laid off its workers. The company intends to access whether it would qualify for the wage subsidy program and is engaged in "active discussions" with the government on the subject.
Air Canada, meanwhile, is reconfiguring the cabins of three of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to give them additional cargo capacity. The first aircraft conversion is complete and is now in service, with the second and third aircraft to be completed shortly. "Bringing critical medical and other vital supplies rapidly to Canada and helping distribute them across the country is imperative to combating the COVID-19 crisis. The transformation of the Boeing 777-300ERs, our largest international wide-body aircraft, doubles the capacity of each flight and will enable more goods to move more quickly," said Tim Strauss, Vice President – Cargo at Air Canada.
Now Enter Lachine-based Delmar International Inc., which will uplift more than 25 million units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) this month from China to healthcare networks across Canada and over 60 million globally. These ongoing efforts are being accomplished with the close collaboration and support of Delmar's global clients and Air Canada, its national Canadian air partner.
The suspension of passenger flights globally has resulted in a significant reduction of airfreight capacity, posing a massive challenge in the timely delivery of protective equipment. Delmar International’s Director of National Air Freight, Carmen Araujo explained: "Air Canada’s ingenuity and resourcefulness to deploy passenger aircraft for freight cargo needs - by re-engineering interior passenger space of their commercial aircraft, securing landing rights and permits, and accommodating all flight crew personnel's needs - is truly unprecedented work."
Delmar International Inc. is a privately held, Canadian-based leader in global logistics services, with offices all over the world. It has a strong presence in China. Delmar's core product offerings include International Freight Forwarding, Customs Services, Warehousing & Distribution (3PL), Supply Chain Management (4PL), and Trade Consulting Services.
Delmar has been working with Air Canada, both in China and Canada, to coordinate origin vendor orders, satisfy export customs clearance, palletize, prepare mass quantities of cargo and deploy security measures to ensure all PPE was safeguarded and in secure premises. These global efforts are being coordinated using daily business continuity methods while working from home and leveraging the expertise of over 40 Delmar executives. "This week, we are seeing the culmination of our planning and collaborative efforts to transport our clients' urgent cargo - with the first wave of shipments in several of Delmar's operated charters, as well as Air Canada's own passenger plane service offerings,” says Delmar Chief Operating Officer Mike Wagen. “ It is a testament of what we can accomplish by working together, no matter the situation."
I am intimately familiar with Delmar International, having worked with President and CEO Robert Cutler, Vice-President Paul Cutler and Wagen. This is a company that has always stepped up for the community and with this pandemic reeking havoc on the world they are rising to the occasion once again!
