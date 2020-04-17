Please do not consider me an eternal pessimist, but at the present moment I do not believe we will be part of any large gatherings for at least a year. Only a vaccine will make us safe and that is 12 to 18 months away. Even if social distancing regulations are loosened somewhat between the summer and early fall, would any of us feel comfortable going to see a live musical or play, a professional sports event or even going to a movie theatre?
The only thing fortunate about the COVID-19 pandemic having occurred in 2020 is the technology we have access to. Between the internet, social media and amazing programs like Zoom we can be very much part of the action from the safety of our own homes.
Enter Youtheatre, which will be sharing a virtual performance followed by a Q&A, every Thursday at 7:30 on Facebook live. Performances will rotate each week between secondary and primary school audiences. Live readings are one-night-only, and archival presentations remain up on Youtheatre’s Facebook page for two weeks following the presentation. All of this online programming is free!
Youtheatre is partnering with la Maison de la culture NDG for this entire series. It started off on April 16 with The Kissing Game
Here is the remainder of programming:
April 23 : Simon & the Egg (FOR KIDS 6+)
Created by Michel Lefebvre. Presented at Les coups de théâtre in 2009, at the Salle Multi of Centre Méduse in Quebec City and at The Segal Centre for Performing Arts in Montreal, Simon & the Egg is one of Youtheatre’s most successful shows.
Mysterious packages containing clues and riddles lead The Man to a fragile island state called Penumbra. Once beautiful and full of life, Penumbra is dying from the effects of climate change and environmental catastrophes. Unsure of why he is sent there, The Man slowly realizes that Penumbra reflects his own world, the planet Earth. He is awakened to the idea that we need to respect our environment and not abandon hope that we can make a difference and turn things around.
April 30 : In This World (FOR TEENS 12+)
Written by Hannah Moscovitch. Winner of a Dora Award for Outstanding Production (TYA) in 2010, this show for teens is a powerful play by one Canada’s most talented playwrights. Presented at Young People’s Theatre in Toronto, in French at Maison Théâtre in Montreal and at Manitoba Theatre for Young People in Winnipeg.
Bijou, a pretty teenage girl from a privileged background, and Neyssa the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant family wait in detention after getting into a vicious fight at school. As the girls confront each other about what happened, they realize that a deeper tragedy lies between them. They are forced to choose between doing what they are taught and making a choice that could have lasting consequences.
May 7 : Dreaming Now (FOR KIDS 6+)
Devised by Michel Lefebvre and Guillaume Lévesque. Presented by Vertigo Theatre Society at Vertigo Theatre in Calgary, by Mois Multi at the International Multidisciplinary and Electronic Arts Festival in Québec and at The Segal Centre for Performing Arts in Montreal. This production uses new media and interactive technologies to explore a world where we are all connected.
In a world where we are subjected to constant digital overload, a boy dreams. In his subconscious world, the images are pixelated, fractalized. His sleeping state is an interface where reality and technology merge. If a person has digital dreams, is this a new kind of human? (No speaking parts)
Anyone interested in hearing about thee virtual programming events or to know more about their shows, you can subscribe to their newsletter at http://eepurl.com/PGfmn to receive details straight to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.