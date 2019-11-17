Bell Media struck again last week with some of his heartless staff cuts. This time TSN 690 morning show co-host and Alouettes/Impact play by play announcer Rick Moffat and CJAD weekday morning weather forecaster Eramelinda Boquer were the victims.
Moffat, a proud native of Lachine, is stand up guy with natural raw talent as a broadcaster. I first met him over three decades ago when he joined the then Mix 96 (now Virgin Radio) as their morning sportscaster. He would eventually get to do play by play for the Montreal Machine of the short-lived World League of American Football, the Canadiens, the Als and the Impact. When TSN 690 became part of Bell Media, all of the sports staffers from CJAD were moved over to the all-sports station. Moffat fit in nicely with Conor McKenna and Shaun Starr.
Boquer has a remarkable sense of humour and she did the weather with personality. There was clearly a strong on-air bond with morning show host Andrew Carter. Her weather reports were always sprayed with some community tidbits and she went the extra mile to actually do her forecasts from different locales.
I am not sure if these decisions come from Toronto, but Bell Media is no stranger to tossing familiar voices to the curb: Brian Wilde and the late Randy Tieman at CTV; Ted Bird and Elliott Price at TSN 690; Barry Morgan and Suzanne Desautels at CJAD; and Freeway Frank, Natasha Gargiulo and Mark Bergman at Virgin Radio.
I asked Moffat if he wanted to comment on the dismissal. But the classy guy he is, he wanted to chat about the Alouettes ownership situation. Sadly there really are not a whole lot of options for people like Moffat and Boquer. Bell Media controls most of the English language radio stations and of course CTV. There is CBC, The Beat 92.5 FM, the soon-to-air (I believe it will happen folks) AM 600 and then some very small-scale operations like Mike FM, CFMB and The Jewel.
In the case of Moffat. Bell Media clearly waited until the end of the football season. So who will replace him handling the Als and the Impact? One option would be to hire him back as a freelancer. If they want to stay inside, then Sean Campbell is the logical choice. He has been Moffat’s backup the last few years and handles the duties for the Laval Rocket broadcasts. Another candidate for the Impact games is Brian Wilde, who performed this role in the past, He is semi-retired now, covering the Habs for Global TV and based on our talks quite content with his life.
I want to personally thank Moffat for his outstanding work all of these years. He has always been the perfect gentleman inside and outside of the studio. Either the Impact or Alouettes should consider hiring him for their communications department. Imagine their own daily in-house podcast hosted by Moffat? I’d sure listen!
Boquer has always been a community-minded person. She has been cast aside by CJAD in the past and found her way back, so who knows?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.