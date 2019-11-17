In the eyes of both young and old, toys and games are inseparable from the magic of the holidays. Nothing is more infectious than the joy of children and the memory it evokes in grownups. With this in mind, the McCord Museum is now offering special holiday programming until January 5, 2020. There will be entertainment for the whole family including Ogilvy’s magnificent mechanical window displays, guided activities for the children, musical performances and in its 10th year, the McCord’s traditional toy exhibit. These will entertain the whole family and create lasting memories. Admission to the Museum is free for children twelve and under.
“This time of the year is very special for us as we welcome parents and children seeking wonder and entertainment, and cherished family moments. Visitors of all ages will find something to enrich their knowledge and spark their imagination. Everyone should feel at home in our museum ” says Suzanne Sauvage, President and Chief Executive Officer of the McCord Museum.
FAMILY EXHIBITIONS
ENCHANTED WORLDS, Ogilvy’s Mechanical Holiday Window Displays
- November 16 to January 5 (General public)
- Presented by IÖGO nano
Thanks to Holt Renfrew’s donation of their iconic window displays to the McCord Museum in 2018, visitors of all ages will be delighted to see The Mill in the Forest on Victoria Street (free) and The Enchanted Village inside the Museum. These dazzling displays, a holiday tradition that goes back to 1947, feature handmade animals that come to life in a Bavarian setting. The displays, originally commissioned by the owner of Ogilvy, John Aird Nesbitt were designed by German stuffed toy manufacturer Steiff which were intended to be displayed in stores that wanted to entertain children and attract shoppers. Similar to those of other large department around the world including Macy’s in New and the Galleries Lafayette in Paris. These window displays are among the last of their kind in North America. Thanks to the support of IÖGO nanö, the McCord Museum is able to revive the magic and wonder of yesteryear by presenting the mechanical Christmas window display, The Mill in the Forest, outdoors.
IT’S YOUR MOVE! Board games: Larger than life
- December 8 to March 8 (Families and children aged 3 to 9)
- Presented by Télé-Québec, in collaboration with Randolph
On the occasion of its tenth annual toys exhibition, the McCord Museum invites families to enter the world of board games, that are more popular than ever with both young and old. Three colourful, vibrant worlds will lead families on an adventure where they will tackle many challenges together. Games of chance, strategy, and challenge are the focus of this fun-filled, interactive exhibition featuring items from the McCord’s collection.
ACTIVITIES DESIGNED FOR CHILDREN
IT’S YOUR WORLD, creative workshop
- Sundays, from November 17 to December 15, 11 am to 4 pm (Ages 3 to 9)
- Every day, from December 21 to January 5, 10 am to 4 pm
As part of this workshop for the exhibition It’s Your Move! Board Games : Larger Than Life, children are invited to design a world and imagine themselves inside it. Create a giant world or a mini world—you decide!
STORY HOUR
- Saturdays and Sundays, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 15, at 11:30 am in French and 3:30 pm in English Every day, from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, at 11:30 am in French and 3:30 pm in English (Ages 2 to 9)
Everyone knows that children love stories where anything can happen: all they have to do is let their imagination run wild. To do this, the Museum is offering a reading of tales and legends, featuring props from the Museum’s exhibition.
PASSE-PARTOUT FAMILY KARAOKE
- Presented by Télé-Québec
- December 15, from 10 am to 1 pm (Ages 3 to 6)
A karaoke session for the young and the young at heart will feature famous nursery rhymes from the television show Passe-Partout. Télé-Québec invites families to come sing and have fun with the nursery rhymes Les beaux légumes, Bedon bedondaine and Brosse, brosse, brosse, a song that Quebec families know well. All children will receive with a Passe-Partout party bag.
ADÈLE’S ROOM, reading and meeting with the author
- December 27 and January 3, at 2 pm (Ages 3 to 9)
- Presented by Gallimard
To celebrate the Museum’s tenth toys exhibition, the publisher Édito is releasing a children’s book inspired by the toys in the collection. During this activity, children’s author, speaker and host Marie Barguirdjian, who is passionate about childhood, art, and education, will tell the story of Adèle, a young girl who forgets everything when she’s playing. The story is beautifully illustrated by Mügluck.
THE ADVENTURE AT THE MUSEUM
- Every day, ongoing (Families)
- Presented by Hydro-Québec
The Adventure at the Museum invites families to explore the Museum and its vast collections. Young explorers will receive a free backpack1 filled with materials for a successful outing.
A MUSICAL HOLIDAY
ENCHANTED MUSIC, with I Musici de Montréal
- December 21 and 22, at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm
- Price: $20. Free for children aged 12 and under and Museum Members. Reservation required.
The famous chamber music ensemble is back at the J.A. Bombardier Theatre, where listeners will relive the magic of its legendary Tudor Hall concerts at Ogilvy. The ensemble will perform winter songs and holiday classics.
HOLIDAY TUNES, choirs
Every Saturday, from November 16, 2019 to December 14, 2019, at 11 am Outdoor near The Mill in the Forest (free). Indoor in case of bad weather.
- Chœur Ciné-Jazz, November 16 : One of the few Quebec ensembles with a repertoire dedicated to the music of movies, musicals, television series, video games and jazz.
- Jazz pop et talons hauts, November 23 and December 7 : Founded in 2009 by conductor Jean-François Trudel, this choir composed of nine women performs a varied repertoire that should please everyone.
- Sympholies vocales, November 30 : This choir performs classical music under the direction Julie Dufresne.
- L’Ensemble vocal Ganymède, December 14. : Under the direction of Yvan Sabourin, this ensemble comprised exclusively of male voices covers all styles and eras.
EXHIBITIONS TO (RE)DISCOVER
JEAN-CLAUDE POITRAS: FASHION AND INSPIRATION,
- until April 26, 2020
Explore the sources of inspiration of this great Montreal designer, who marked the world of ready-to-wear in Montreal and Canada, from the 1970s to the 2000s. The exhibition is organized jointly by the McCord Museum and the Musée de la civilisation.
CELIA PERRIN SIDAROUS: THE ARCHIVIST
- until January 12, 2020
This exhibition, created in collaboration with Momenta | Biennale de l’image, explores the historiographic charge of objects in the creation of photographic stagings.
WEARING OUR IDENTITY. THE FIRST PEOPLES COLLECTION
This permanent exhibition enables the public to explore the complex heritage of the First Peoples of Canada and learn more about how their dress has helped define their rich cultures and identities.
The McCord Museum is the museum of all Montrealers, a social history museum that celebrates life in Montreal, both past and present—its history, its people and its communities. Open to the city and the world, the Museum presents exciting exhibitions, educational programming and cultural activities that offer a contemporary perspective on history, engaging visitors from Montreal, Canada and beyond.
—The McCord Museum
—AB
