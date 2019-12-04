A production of Late Company by Canadian playwright and activist Jordan Tannahill will be presented at the Segal Centre For Performing Arts from December 10-15. Tannahill is also the recipient of the Governor General’s Award for English-Language Drama.
The show is a powerful drama that delves into the shattering aftershocks of bullying, homophobia, mental health, and teen suicide. On December 12 at 2 p.m., they will be presenting a special performance targeted to high school students, and there will be a talkback session afterwards with a mental health professional in hopes of engaging the high schoolers and sparking conversation.
Additionally, Mindstrong, a Jewish General Hospital initiative, has partnered with the production company d² productions, and they will be holding a fundraising event on Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m. Funds raised from this performance will support the services of a Youth Mental Health Intake coordinator at the JGH, and this position involves providing youth on the waiting list with a contact person, and to liaise with other health and social service professionals.
In keeping with our commitment to accessibility, d² productions will provide sound enhancement for the benefit of patrons with hearing loss on Saturday December 14 at 8 p.m.
“I read the play and was totally engaged. I was also shocked when I saw a report about a 9-year-old who was bullied and then sadly committed suicide,” explained Executive Producer and Artistic Director Dale Hayes. “In light of reports about bullying and kids committing suicide, as well as cyber bullying and the torture these kids are going through, we decided it’s time now to try and continue the conversation.”
Late Company will run for a total of six shows, and some are already sold out.
“It started with ‘let’s just continue the conversation,’ but with the talkback with teenagers as well as our fundraising event, it’s become a really powerful project,” Hayes said. “The play is all in real-time, and it’s great for both parents and students. I was bullied in the schoolyard, and when I got home, I had a sanctuary, but with cyber bullying, the bullying is happening in a kid’s room. In fact, it’s everywhere. It’s become an epidemic, and if we can do just a little bit to contribute to the conversation, that’s pretty powerful to me. We’re trying to give back and we’re trying to make a difference.”
For more info or to buy tickets, call 514-739-7944 or visit www.segalcentre.org
