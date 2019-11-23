Joel Goldenberg: Who's Last by The Who

I have a short list of several artists that I absolutely love, such as The Who, the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Otis Redding and a few others.
But even my favourites occasionally falter. I find The Beach Boys' self-titled 1985 album to be nearly unlistenable, not so much because of the songs (although many of them are weak compared to past albums), but because of the very dated '80s production values. The only songs I like from that album are Getcha Back (which has the first great Brian Wilson falsetto in many years) and the humourous Male Ego, which is a whole bunch of fun and would have rested comfortably on the quirky Beach Boys Love You album. If the whole 1985 album was like Male Ego, it may not have sold much, but it would have merited repeated listenings by me.
Elvis Presley's Elvis In Concert, discussed last week, was the singer's weakest moment. Otis Redding, whose career and life were tragically cut short in a 1967 plane crash, had no weak moments.
The Who, from 1965 to at least 1978, released a succession of critically acclaimed albums, from the pure raw power of The Who Sings My Generation, to the extremely innovative rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia, to the classic rock staple Who's Next, to the reflective The Who By Numbers and Who Are You.
After drummer Keith Moon's death, something in The Who changed as well — the next two albums, Face Dances and It's Hard, were, respectively, more suited as a Pete Townshend (The Who's main songwriter) solo album and a result of trying too hard while suffering from a bout of writer's block.
Both albums also suffered a bit from a bland production. The best song from both albums, Eminence Front, sounded more like a synth-dominated Pete Townshend demonstration recording than a Who song. I have listened to many Townshend demos, particularly from the 1980s onward, and most appear to have no resemblance to Who material whatsoever.
I got into The Who in 1982, and excitedly picked up my first new Who album, It's Hard, only to be somewhat disappointed. The next significant event that year was the December 1982 live broadcast of the last concert of their tour, in Toronto. Notwithstanding the fact I had the highly acclaimed Live at Leeds album, and had seen live clips from over the years in the retrospective movie The Kids Are Alright, I had never witnessed a complete Who performance. I gathered some audio cassettes and prepared to record off the radio simulcast.
Unfortunately, I was underwhelmed. There was just no passion — Roger Daltrey sang very well and did his best, and John Entwistle on bass was his usual quiet self. Kenney Jones is a great drummer, but as I learned while watching a video of another show on the tour at Shea Stadium, he was more suited to the Quadrophenia material than other Who classics.
And Pete Townshend looked like he would rather be somewhere else. He performed all the moves, windmills with his arms, jumping, but it looked more like he was completing a checklist of patented stage activity than reflecting the greatness of the music.
There was a reason for this. Starting from when Keith Moon died in 1978, and especially following the tragic 1979 Cincinnati concert in which 11 fans were trampled to death, along with more personal factors, Townshend descended deeply into drug abuse. After nearly dying, he sought help in late 1981-early 1982 and returned to the Who fold in 1982. But he was weakened, physically and mentally, by what he had experienced, and I believe this affected his demeanour on the tour.
Still, when it was announced a couple of years later that an album from the tour, Who's Last, would be released, I was somewhat optimistic. First of all, it was going to be released on the Who's original American label, MCA — their weaker albums had been released on Warner Brothers. And secondly, I assumed that the compilers would choose the best versions of each song from many recorded shows.
Unfortunately, it's the one Who album that I can't listen to in its entirety. After a pretty strong My Generation, it's just stiff, stiff, stiff. The only other part I like is Jones' drum sequence just before the climax of Won't Get Fooled Again, which shows how powerful a drummer he is.
But I can always watch that on YouTube.
(0) comments
