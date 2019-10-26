Joel Goldenberg: The Kinks—Lola, Percy & The Apeman...

The above album title has ellipses (...) for a good reason, it's too damn long for a headline!
The full title of the Kinks album being profiled this week is Lola, Percy & The Apemen Come Face To Face With The Village Green Preservation Society... Something Else. For those who don't know the history of the British Invasion band famous for You Really Got Me and other hits, and even for those who do, this has to rank as one of the stupidest album titles of all time.
This 2-LP set was a Canadian creation, and meant to emulate the U.K. label Pye's Golden Hour series, which crammed loads of songs onto an LP and suffered soundwise, kind of like the K-Tel albums mentioned in the last Retro Roundup.
But within this album, which has a whopping 44 songs, lies a multitude of treasures.
The stupid album title is basically a list of the albums from which selected songs are plucked. And those albums represent the peak of the Kinks creatively, especially that of singers, songwriters (and brothers) Ray and Dave Davies.
The albums Face to Face, Something Else, The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society and Arthur were also, to one extent or another, concept albums containing vignettes of British life and nostalgia, while Percy was the soundtrack of the movie of the same name about a man having a penis transplant. (Yes, I know...) .
Unfortunately, there are no selections from Arthur here, and that album contains my all-time favourite Kinks song, Shangri-La, a track that embodies the theme of its surrounding albums. But I can understand why nothing from the LP was used — it's songs were too long for the Golden Hour format.
Still, what is here is wonderful — classics like Sunny Afternoon and Rosie Won't You Please Come Home from Face to Face; David Watts, Waterloo Sunset and Afternoon Tea from Something Else; most of Village Green, which I consider to be the band's best album; a bit of Lola, which is maybe half a concept album about the evils of the music business; and key songs from the Percy album.
Regarding the latter, much of that album was filler, including some instrumental versions of past Kinks songs, but it also contains another of my top-five Kinks favourites, the beautiful and very humble The Way Love Used To Be, backed by a small and very British-sounding string section. It was especially fortuitous this song was included on the 2-LP set, because it was hard to find in the U.S.
The problem with the Canadian album with the all-too-lengthy title is that the songs were all jumbled around, as if a Smartphone user were to employ the Shuffle function to play music. The fact I still love this album proves the quality of its many songs on an individual basis.
Another problem is that the mixes of the songs were misidentified. They were listed as stereo, while numerous tracks were identified as "electronically rechanneled" (fake stereo). This was true for some, but not all, of the Face to Face tracks (a very strange album mix-wise), but it was untrue for all of the Village Green tracks, which were clearly all true stereo. The Canadian who compiled the album must have had wax in his or her ears that day.
On one hand, I'm sad that I no longer have this album, as pretty much every song is wonderful. But it's really superfluous now, as all its songs are now easily available on their original abums for purchase or streaming, along with many bonus tracks.
And, of course, I could recreate the Canadian album with a playlist on Spotify.
P.S. A word about the Face to Face album: I recently bought the 2-CD Deluxe Edition, which contains the mono and stereo mixes of the 1966 LP. Except that the stereo mix contains duplicates of several tracks only mixed for mono. The original stereo LP had, as mentioned above, fake stereo mixes, but I'm sure using those was not even considered.
The set also has bonus tracks, and among those are new stereo mixes (created by the great 1960s music enthusiast Andrew Sandoval) of the songs previously only in mono and fake stereo. These mixes are vocals on one side and music on the other, and the vocals are so clear it sounds like Ray Davies is sitting in my car's passenger seat.
An absolutely wonderful mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.