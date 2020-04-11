Joel Goldenberg: The Beach Boys' Today!

In some recent Retro Roundups, including last week's, I have written that the album being profiled was less interesting than the circumstances involved in its creation.
But in the case of the 1965 Beach Boys album Today!, the behind the scenes intrigue and the album itself are equally interesting.
On first glance, the album looks like a perfectly ordinary Beach Boys release, and perhaps even a bit backwards image-wise. The five members — Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, and Mike Love and Al Jardine — are pictured on the cover in fairly square clothing.
It looks like an album that could have been recorded a decade earlier by one of the band's chief inspirations, the 1950s harmony group the Four Freshmen; or five years earlier by another, lesser inspiration— the folkie Kingston Trio. (Both groups, incidentally, were on the same label as the Beach Boys— Capitol).
But even before opening the album, something would be amiss to the observer. A consumer looking at the album on its release date would observe that the album is titled Today!, but the LP was only available in mono and Capitol's variety of fake stereo sound, Duophonic.
Huh? Is this an album of new songs, or old ones? Pretty much every major group on major record labels were releasing LPs with new songs in mono and stereo at this point.
That was the first sign of something new happening. Brian Wilson, who was producing the Beach Boys albums, decided not to hand Capitol both mono and stereo masters of his new work, as he did the previous seven albums.
Brian has never explained the exact reason, but there are three possibilities, and they're not mutually exclusive:
a) Brian is nearly deaf in his right ear, and could only hear the music in mono anyway.
b) As Brian once said in an an interview, he looks at sound as a painting and, to him, only the mono mix provides the complete picture.
c) Brian was blown away by Wall of Sound producer Phil Spector, especially his production of the Ronettes' Be My Baby, and Spector hated stereo.
For the decision not to make Today! a stereo album (it was remixed into stereo in 2012), I go with c). Because more than any Beach Boys album before it, it sounds like there's a wall of sound going on, especially with the aggressive aural onslaught that is their cover version of Bobby Freeman's Do You Wanna Dance, as well as the hit Dance, Dance, Dance.
Also, Brian submitted the Today! track Don't Hurt My Little Sister to Spector, but he changed it to Things Are Changing (For the Better). Spector didn't release a version, but it became a public service message as recorded by the girl group The Blossoms.
Before I go on to the behind-the-scenes intrigue, here's my track-by-track take on Today!, Side 1 of which was mainly uptempo and Side 2 was mainly ballads.
• Do You Wanna Dance- As written above, a very aggressive version that makes the Bobby Freeman original sound clunky in comparison. Years ago, when I used to engage in karaoke at a downtown bar, a guy chose to sing this song, but he was expecting the Beach Boys version and got the Freeman musical track instead. He was completely lost.
• Good To My Baby — A not bad at all track, sung mainly by Mike Love. But everything sounds kind of squashed, except Brian's accompanying singing.
• Don't Hurt My Little Sister: A slightly awkward track musically, but intriguing, because it's about Brian's growing romance with future wife Marilyn, and the title seems to be a warning from Marilyn's sister Diane, for whom Brian also had feelings.
• When I Grow Up (To Be A Man): A summer 1964 hit about the passage of time, and pretty profound for the time. Also another Wall of Sound soundalike.
• Help Me, Ronda: No, the spelling is not incorrect. This, sung by Al Jardine, is the first version of what became the #1 hit Help Me Rhonda. This version is more bouncy and places more emphasis on the harmonica sound that resembles the previous Buster Brown hit Fannie Mae. Two other notables about this song — this version was mistakenly released on the Endless Summer compilation that revived the group's fortunes in 1974, and a session for the song is legendary as it included a 40-minute drunken intervention by the Wilsons' father Murry.
• Dance, Dance, Dance — Propulsive and fun, but Mike's vocal sounds kind of indistinct.
Side 2 is what really makes this album a classic:
• Please Let Me Wonder: A beautiful song with a mellow, dreamy and plaintive vocal by Brian Wilson.
• I'm So Young: A cover version of a 1950s doo-wop song by The Students, but redone in a very progressive way for 1965.
• Kiss Me, Baby: An utter masterpiece of production, harmonic innovation and soulfulness. This was first released in stereo on the first CD release of the Endless Harmony rarities collection, in a mix created by reissue producer extraordinaire Andrew Sandoval, and it made the song sound 10 times better. Unfortunately, a less revelatory remix was done for the second pressing of the same CD.
• She Knows Me Too Well: Just as good as Kiss Me, Baby, with the same attributes. This and Kiss Me Baby were the first indications of what would become the Pet Sounds album, in terms of production and quality.
• In the Back of My Mind: Deeply profound in that it is a look at the uncertain state of Brian's mind at the time, which we will go into next. But it's sung by Dennis, and the multi-tracking of his voice makes the song sound a bit muddled, and this sounded even worse in Duophonic. The 2012 stereo mix is clearer. Brian recorded a beautiful demo of this song in 1975.
• Bull Session With the Big Daddy: An interview track, a waste of space, and a ridiculous thing to present in Duophonic, as everyone sounds like they're speaking underwater. Good for fans of Kosher pickles and French bread.
Getting back to Brian, when he first started recording the album, it was an intense time. He was deciding whether to get married to his girlfriend Marilyn, but he was also pumping out songs and touring to boot. In 1964 alone, the Beach Boys released four albums, and (at the time) stand alone singles that would eventually be included on Today! Some of the album's uptempo tracks were recorded in the summer of 1964, and When I Grow Up and Dance, Dance, Dance were hits in the fall and early winter. He was also starting to use drugs.
Then Dec. 23, 1964 happened.
That's when Brian, on a flight to a Beach Boys concert in Houston, Texas, had his first nervous breakdown. Something had to give.
And what gave was Brian's decision to not tour (save some special appearances in the next few years, and TV performances in 1965), and concentrate on his studio work. And that's when many of the ballads were recorded, and the production values increased greatly, leading up to the innovations of Pet Sounds and the unfinished Smile album.
As has happened many times in music history, personal adversity can result in great art. But as Brian Wilson fans know, adversity in the long term is destructive.
