Joel Goldenberg: The Beach Boys' 15 Big Ones

A few weeks ago, I wrote that the posthumously released Elvis in Concert album, featuring the last professionally recorded and mostly sad performances of Elvis Presley, brings out rather extreme reactions from Elvis fans.
Some see its redeeming moments and cherish them, while others say the album and accompanying TV special should never have been released. The official caretakers of Elvis Presley's commercial ventures pretty much never release a photograph of Elvis post-1973, and have no intention of rereleasing the TV special on home video.
The Beach Boys' 1976 album, 15 Big Ones, evokes similar extreme reactions from fans of that band. Some absolutely despise it, and others view it as light fun. I see it as a bicentennial year update of the Beach Boys' All Summer Long album from 1964.
Like many albums, the story surrounding the LP is more interesting than the product itself. In 1973, the band released its studio Holland album and followed it up with a concert album that same year.
And then...nothing much for the next two years.
Part of the reason is that group genius Brian Wilson, who was already retreating from the group bit by bit, was exceptionally hobbled by his mental illness following the death of his father, the unfortunately abusive Murry. Brian would spend his days in bed, go out in public without a shirt on, inhale drugs wherever he could find them, and party at night with his fellow drug-fuelled compadres.
The other reason for the lack of album action by the rest of the band is somewhat unclear — by this time, they had shown the capability to put together an album without too much Brian involvement.
There was an attempt by all members to record material in late 1974, both at Caribou Studios in Colorado and at home in Los Angeles. All that came out of these efforts, officially, were the cute Brian-produced Christmas single Child of Winter, written by Brian and Stephen Kalinich; and, released much later, a demo recording of Brian's and Kalinich's California Feeling. The most famous (or infamous) song from the sessions that made it onto bootlegs, was a wacky version of Battle Hymn of the Republic, which has such a fast tempo Mike Love can't keep up vocally.
In 1975, while Brian's mental state was worsening, he still managed to record, including songs for the short-lived group California Music; backing vocals for Johnny Rivers' version of the Beach Boys' Help Me Rhonda; and one of my favourite Beach Boys-related recordings, Brian's demo recording of the 1965 track In the Back of My Mind, which mixes Brian's clear voice with the deeper, hoarser one to come in 1976.
While these sporadic activities were taking place, something very significant took place that influenced the band's career for the next 46 years. Capitol Records, their old label (they were on Brother/Reprise in the 1970s), decided to release a 2-LP 1962 to 1965 compilation called Endless Summer, profiling the band's surf and car era. It unexpectedly shot to #1, prompting the touring group to embrace the oldies to a greater extent in concert.
But it also prompted obviously jealous Warner/Reprise execs to demand something new from the Beach Boys, with Brian's involvement. With the initial help of therapist Dr. Eugene Landy (he later became a big problem for Brian), the band's lead writer and producer assembled all to record the 15 Big Ones album, which was partially oldies and some originals.
The album enraged some Beach Boys fans for numerous reasons: a) The quirky use of synthesizers throughout; b) Brian's now hoarse voice; c) what appeared to be a slapdash production; d) what were thought to be uninspired originals and e) Carl and Dennis Wilson publicly expressing their disdain for the album, especially as they had contributed wonderful songs to previous LPs.
Here's my song-by-song take:
• Rock and Roll Music: The band's biggest hit since 1966's Good Vibrations, and a synth-oriented take on the Chuck Berry standard. I think it's fun, but the longer, heftier, re-mixed version, with pushed-to-the-fore falsetto backing vocals released on the Made in California box set is leagues better. Mike Love sings.
• It's OK: By far the best new original on the album, although it was started in 1974. This comes closest to capturing the Beach Boys' 1962-65 sound. Some say it should have been the first single, but Rock and Roll Music's #5 showing on the charts speaks for itself. Mike sings lead again.
• Had to Phone Ya: This original seems to date back to 1973, and elements of its arrangement are nearly Pet Sounds-worthy. The group members sing different parts.
• Chapel of Love: A cute version of the Dixie Cups classic, with a Phil Spector-type Wall of Sound production and Brian on a not at all bad lead vocal.
• Everyone's In Love With You: My least favourite song on the album, original (the case with this song) or cover version. Schmaltzy and smarmy, both vocally (Mike) and instrumentally (those flutes!).
• Talk to Me/ Tallahassee Lassie: A medley of Little Willie John and Freddie Cannon songs. Not bad at all, especially with Carl Wilson's lively and committed vocals.
• That Same Song: Brian on vocals with a history of song, somewhat awkwardly put together. There's a better version on the band's 1976 TV special with a full choir.
• TM Song: Just plain weird. A comedy song in the spirit of the Beach Boys' spoken-word/music tracks on some of their 1960s albums. Al wryly songs the brief music section.
• Palisades Park: Another Freddie Cannon cover with a great Carl vocal.
• Susie Cincinnati: My favourite song on the album, and formerly a 1970 and 1974 B-side. One of Al Jardine's best songs, and to me a pop-rock classic. Still, I prefer the remix/re-edit on the Made in California box.
• A Casual Look: A cover of an obscure Six Teens song, featuring Al and Mike. It's just okay, but the vocal responses in the middle are silly.
• Blueberry Hill: Great song when done by Fats Domino, but this version is tooooooo sloooooow.
• Back Home: A wacky song about going rural, but Brian needed to clear his throat more. Earlier versions were recorded in 1963 and 1970 or so.
• In the Still of the Night: Dennis's now-rough vocals enhance this Five Satins cover, and Brian has some nice falsetto backing vocals.
• Just Once in My Life: Despite one little crack in Brian's voice, this is the best executed production on the album, and provided some truth to the Brian's Back campaign that promoted this album. A very effective duet with Carl.
So, altogether, an imperfect but far from terrible album. What I really hate are those Beach Boys' '80s songs with sax solos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.