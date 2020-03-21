Joel Goldenberg: Single and album versions of songs that differ greatly

Here's a lighthearted look at songs in which the single 45 RPM and LP versions greatly differ.

• The Beatles— Love Me Do. Perhaps the most famous of these songs, but the release history of these two versions is so confusing that many Beatle writers get it wrong. The original was recorded with Ringo Starr on (barely audible) drums and contains a shaky sounding Paul McCartney vocal. The album version has session man Andy White on drums with a dejected Ringo on maracas, and a more confident Paul vocal. Here's the straight dope on the releases. Version 1 was released on the UK 45, as well as the Canadian Capitol single and later on the U.S. Rarities album and the Past Masters CD. Version 2 was released as the American 45, and went to #1; on the Please Please Me LP (in fake stereo on the stereo LP) and the Capitol album The Early Beatles, with the same method of fake stereo as on Please Please Me.

• The Beatles— Thank You Girl: The stereo version on the U.S. Beatles Second Album LP has more answering harmonica parts than the mono 45. I like the former.

• The Beatles— Help!: The stereo LP version is the most familiar to listeners. The mono 45 and LP version has a rougher, more uncertain John Lennon vocal.

• The Beatles— I Am the Walrus: The U.S. single version has an extra bar before John Lennon sings, "yellow matter custard." Kind of jarring.

• The Beatles— Let It Be: The single version produced by George Martin has a softer guitar solo, while the album version has repeat reverb on the drums and a more stinging guitar solo.

• Bread- It Don't Matter To Me: The album version lacks a lot of instrumental overdubs that make the 45 much more commercial sounding.

• Four Tops— Walk Away Renee: The album version in stereo was released a couple of years before the mono 45, strangely enough. The album version has an extra piano part which I used to hate but now I think adds a sense of drama, while the 45 has more compression and what sounds like a more raging Levi Stubbs vocal.

• Smokey Robinson and the Miracles-Tears of a Clown: This song's release history is similar to that of the Four Tops entry. The LP version came out in 1967 and the #1 hit version came out in 1970. Just as with Bread, the original version lacks elements, including a fantastic snapping drum part, that makes the 45 more exciting. Also, the original 1967 mono mix has a very different Smokey vocal in which he sings quite differently.

• The Beach Boys-Be True to Your School: The stereo LP version is fairly slow, while the 45 is more fast-paced and features "cheerleading" by the female surf group The Honeys, which included Brian Wilson's soon-to-be wife Marilyn and soon-to-be sister-in-law Diane Rovell.

• The Beach Boys-Fun Fun Fun: The single has more "punch" than the LP version, and the former is now used on many compilations.

• The Carpenters- Yesterday Once More: The single version includes some overdubbed guitars, which make a significant difference. And the same goes for I Won't Last A Day Without You, an album track in 1972 and a single in 1974.

• The Carpenters: Top of the World: The LP version, arranged to have more of a country and western sound, was going to remain an album track until Lynn Anderson of Rose Garden fame had a hit with a cover version. Richard Carpenter rearranged the song to be more pop, and presto, a number 1 hit.

• The Rolling Stones- Time Is On My Side: This one's so confusing I had to reconfirm. The U.S. single version has an organ intro, the singing is rather uncertain and the arrangement is kind of undercooked, and it was recorded in England and is in mono only. The UK album version was recorded in the States, is mono and stereo, features a guitar intro, is a heck of a lot more confident and was rightly chosen for later hits compilations.

• The Beach Boys-Bluebirds Over the Mountain: For some reason, the guys added percussion for the 45, which can barely be heard on the mono single. But a stereo mix was featured on the Beach Boys Rarities album that featured most of the song on one speaker, and the popping percussion on the other. A wild listen.

More of these next week.