Joel Goldenberg: Retro Roundup's favourite YouTube channels

This week, Retro Roundup is going to recommend some of our favourite YouTube channels with some great music, music videos and commentary about music, as well as some interesting vintage TV footage.
Giggens: This very engaging young man provides entertaining reviews of albums, particularly those by the Beach Boys but also the Beatles, Stooges and several other artists. He has done his homework, as the reviews include extensive information on the stories behind the makings of each album, kind of like what we have been doing in this column lately.
Summertime Blooz: This channel provides superb, highly artistic slideshows of Beach Boys songs, particularly an excellent fan mix of the incomplete (the Beach Boys version anyway) Smile album.
Elora: This channel also specializes in the Beach Boys, providing a load of rare concert footage.
VEVO: This is the best source to see official music videos from your favourite artists, with high video quality.
Jamel_AKA_Jamal, Andy & Alex and many others: These channels feature one or two people reacting to a classic song that they're hearing for the first time. The first channel mentioned has made me better appreciate the emotional power of Elvis Presley's singing, and the second channel mentioned was especially gratifying, as the college students' first reaction to the power of The Who's epic song Won't Get Fooled Again was overwhelming and, of course, spot on. One note, though, many of these channels seem to be reviewing the same relatively small group of classic rock songs.
Classic Comedy Channel: Quite a good source of obscure, old comedy TV shows and movies, some of them already in the public domain.
Musicom Productions: I'm a huge fan of colour TV history, having been mesmerized by the classic NBC peacock on our old Fleetwood black and white TV when I was a kid. This channel features rare footage of early colour programs from the late 1950s and early 1960s. Some of the footage is restored actual color videotape footage, while others are reconstructed colour kinescopes. Kinescopes were used in the very early days of TV to transfer programs from the east coast to the west coast of the United States. The process involved a motion picture camera being used to film a live broadcast off a TV screen, resulting in a huge drop in quality. Early live colour programs, including Elvis Presley's 1956 appearances on the Milton Berle and Steve Allen shows, are lost to the ages, but the black and white kinescopes still exist. Colour kinescopes began later in 1956 on NBC (the only regular colour network at the time), videotape began on CBS's The Edsel Show in 1957 and colour videotape began on NBC in 1958. Musicom Productions provides some of the early colour video and kinescopes, including the old Perry Como Show on NBC. The only negative is that the featured sound is a very echoey version of fake stereo.
Smurfstools Oldies Music Time Machine and many, many others: As I've written previously, Eric Records in the United States has put out a superb series of CDs taking hits of the 1950s and 1960s only mixed in mono, and through a 30-to-40 hour computer editing process, they are transferred into high quality digitally extracted stereo. But on YouTube, there are numerous channels offering many other songs in newly created stereo, with some songs dating back to the 1930s and even earlier. I generally avoid songs of that vintage because I find it difficult to listen to because of the sometimes primitive sound quality, but these new stereo mixes make classics of the early 20th century a much more pleasant listen.
ReelinInTheYears66: (A note before I begin this review. I've been listening to IHeartRadio while writing this column, and just as I was looking at this YouTube page, Steely Dan's Reelin' in the Years began playing.)
Reelin in the Years' Production has put out a superb series of DVDs featuring major music artists performing their big hits (sometimes live, sometimes live vocals to taped music, sometimes totally live.) The artists and groups included Otis Redding, The Temptations, Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Hollies, the Small Faces, Marvin Gaye, Dusty Springfield and others, in wonderful video quality and with great extras, including then-recent interviews and, in the case of the Motown artists, vocal or music-only portions of the original songs.
The company's YouTube page features a treasure trove of not only other artists and groups on vintage variety shows, but numerous rare interviews as well. Their channel description is especially enticing: "Reelin’ In The Years Productions has available for licensing over 20,000 hours of music footage spanning 90 years. Additionally, we have more than 7,000 hours of in-depth interviews with the 20th century’s icons of Film and Television, Politics, Comedy, Literature, Art, Science, Fashion, and Sports. These clips are available on YouTube for producers, directors, researchers and clearance companies for potential use in their projects." The YouTube videos contain watermarks to prevent uncredited use.
The sad thing is, with streaming being so popular, I wonder if the company will ever release any new DVDs. Their most recent set appears to have been a 12-DVD collection of episodes of The Merv Griffin Show, released in 2014.
I will recommend more YouTube channels in a future column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.