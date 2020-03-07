Joel Goldenberg: Patched-together albums

Nowadays, solo artists or groups, with just a few exceptions (David Crosby and Neil Young amongst them), take years to record an album. The joke (or is it a joke?) goes that it takes six months just to get the drum sound right.
But in the days of old, especially the 1960s and even the 1970s, artists were able to record copious amounts of material, damn the studio costs. The Monkees especially did this — by 1968, each member (Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork) was recording his own material and the four (and later three after Tork left) recorded enough songs for three albums for each LP.
Elvis Presley did the same as a means to stockpile material, especially in his mostly excellent June 1970 Nashville sessions, which mixed pop, light rock and pure country. The results filled half of the That's the Way It Is album (the rest was recorded live in Las Vegas in August 1970), all of the Elvis Country album, all of the Love Letters From Elvis album, some standalone singles, and a song or two on the 1972 Elvis Now album.
Many albums over time were patched together, either from several studio sessions over months or years of time, or from leftovers that were set aside. Here are the most notable ones:
• Elvis Now: Just mentioned above, this album could have been Elvis's folk album, as that's how the March 1971 Nashville sessions began, with a cover of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (which hit big for Roberta Flack). But Elvis was having difficulty vocally, healthwise (glaucoma) and he was also obliged to record gospel and Christmas albums. The result was this patchwork album, amongst Elvis's least effective LPs. There are songs from '71, 1970 (including a full-length I Was Born About 10,000 Years Ago, first heard in pieces on Elvis Country) and even 1969, the worst song from the great January Memphis sessions, The Beatles' Hey Jude.
• James Brown's albums from 1958 to 1967: JB was more of a singles artist from his debut in 1956 throughout much of the 1960s. Accordingly, most of his albums from the 1960s that were not live were basically singles collections. Interestingly, some early 1960s songs were re-released to fill out albums that spotlighted mid-1960s hits like Papa's Got A Brand New Bag, I Got You (I Feel Good) and It's A Man's Man's World. The disadvantage was that fans were buying some of the same songs twice or three times. The advantage (or disadvantage) was that those who bought the circa 1965-66 albums was that if they purchased the stereo copies, they got the older songs in either true stereo for the first time, or fake stereo for songs recorded in 1960.
• The Beatles' U.S. albums: Meet the Beatles, The Beatles Second Album, and Yesterday and Today were the most patched together of the American-conceived Capitol albums, with the songs from each coming from at least three different studio sessions. And yet, they are all deeply loved — Meet the Beatles introduced most Americans to the band, critic Dave March devoted an entire book to the joys of the second album, and wonderful leftovers and singles were included on Yesterday and Today, including first-time stereo at the time for Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out, amongst the Beatles' best singles.
• The Monkees' Instant Replay: As mentioned above, the Monkees recorded enough material to fill three times as many albums as they released. And yet, this 1969 LP, their first after Tork's departure, mixed material recorded in 1968 with songs dating back to 1966, and one of the latter (Teardrop City) was released as the LP's lead single. It sounded too much like their first hit, Last Train to Clarksville, and did not do well chartwise. Another song dating back to 1966, I Won't Be The Same Without Her sung by Nesmith, is one of my favourite Monkees songs.
• The Who-Odds and Sods: This 1974 album came from numerous sessions, dating back to when the band was called the High Numbers in 1964. But this LP was specifically marketed as an outtakes album, perhaps the first of its kind (along with Elvis Presley's Legendary Performer series), and it's among my favourite Who albums.
• The Rolling Stones- December's Children and Flowers: These are both American creations. The first, 1965, album collected singles, a couple of live tracks from a British Extended Play (EP) album, a couple of studio tracks from an earlier EP, and an outtake not available anywhere else at the time. The song in question, the Muddy Waters cover look What You've Done, was noteworthy as the first Stones song released in true stereo in the U.S. The rest of December's Children, in terms of stereo copies, was fake stereo. The Flowers album not only grabbed songs from several sessions, but re-released three songs — Lady Jane from Aftermath, and the single Ruby Tuesday and Let's Spend the Night Together from the American version of Between the Buttons. It contains one of the Stones' loveliest-sounding songs, Backstreet Girl; and one of their lamest, the otherwise (at the time) unavailable version of the Temptations' My Girl.
Elvis Presley-Elvis (1973): How do you follow up Elvis's first #1 album in nine years (the Aloha From Hawaii live LP)? By releasing very weak 1971-72 leftovers (including some of Elvis's most evident vocal straining) and a rather bland live track on an album that was almost titled Fool before more sensible heads prevailed. The two saving graces are the Elvis-at-the-piano tracks and the great front cover photo — Elvis in full vocal glory from the Aloha concert. Interestingly, this album was supposed to include five songs recorded in Hawaii, recorded after the concert for the U.S. broadcast.
All of this proves that compiling an album in the same way as throwing darts with one's eyes closed can result in nice surprises, and utterly lame results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.