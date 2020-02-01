Stereo, distinct sounds emanating from two speakers, was introduced to the purchasing public in stages from the early to the late 1950s.
First up was a "binaural" album of New Orleans jazz on Atlantic Records, but the album required the use of a special "double" stylus, which almost nobody was going to get for one album. Then came, mostly via RCA Victor and its Red Seal classical album series, binaural — soon identified as stereo — on reel-to-reel tape, which some consider to be the best sounding format of all.
But as reel-to-reel at its best could not accommodate a full 12-song album, stereo vinyl was necessarily introduced in 1958 with some sound compromises.
Still, the new sound was hailed as a wonderful breakthrough, adding a higher level of fidelity as well as simulating the sound of a concert hall, with the listener "seated in the front row."
The first stereo recordings were a revelation, especially the classical ones, so much so that those early RCA Red Seals were reissued on ultra-high fidelity Super Audio CDs. Other early stereo standouts were the circa 1959-1960 recordings of Elvis Presley, the Platters and especially jazz albums on Columbia Records, most notably Miles Davis's best-selling jazz album Kind of Blue.
Early stereo worked best for classical, jazz and vocal pop, but not so much for rock. Mono was a priority for rock as the hits in that genre were played on AM radio. Stereo was an afterthought, and the resulting mixes were either wonky (instruments on one channel, vocals on the other), just slapped together (the Wicked Pickett LP by Wilson Pickett is probably the worst-mixed stereo album of all time) or weak, so much so that mono versions of classic 1960s albums, and some artists' mono single mixes, have been reissued on CD in fairly large numbers.
Stereo sound received another hit when, following the elimination of mono LPs, a process called CSG was introduced to enable stereo albums to be heard properly on mono record players. But that was seen to be degrading the stereo sound.
Stereo finally, in general, started sounding good once again by 1969 or so.
Once that was settled, the recording industry tried going further and, in the early 1970s, introduced quadraphonic sound, with music mixed to come from four speakers. The format failed because of the extra expense of buying new equipment, and the existence of several quad formats that were not compatible with each other.
Stereo emerged victorious again for another 30 or so years, and then the music industry tried surround again with two types of discs — DVD-Audio and the previously mentioned SACD. This could have succeeded, as numerous households were set up for surround via home theatres for DVDs and later Blu-rays.
But there were again two largely non-compatible formats, with the exception of some players; the discs were too expensive; and many surround discs were botched mix-wise, sometimes with the equivalent of fake stereo.
And that seemed to be it. DVD-Audio faded away, SACDs were produced in smaller numbers and another format, DualDiscs (a disc with stereo on one side and either higher-fi stereo or surround on the other) was very short lived.
And again, that seemed to be it — that is, until CD sales were endangered first by illegal downloading and then legal downloading and streaming. The result was numerous record stores closing and CDs themselves becoming a niche item, mainly available in used record stores and via online orders.
At that point, someone decided to give surround sound music another try, in line with the introduction of the Dolby Atmos height and width surround format on home systems for movies.
Around the same time, I issued numerous calls in this column for a music surround format that could be heard on headphones, or in other areas where neighbours in condo complexes would not be disturbed.
That has now been realized to some extent, in the following ways — Dolby Atmos or DTS formats on Smartphones, which provide many songs with a sort of vertical surround effect; the introduction of Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Sound for streaming, including on headphones and Amazon Echo Studio speakers, via the Tidal and Amazon HD (not yet available in Canada) streaming services; and the DTS Neural format in cars, which splits the stereo signal, directing the out-of-phase part of the recording to back speakers, in the form of string instruments, background vocals and echo. The result is mostly stunning. Sometimes I sit in my new Honda Civic after I park and and listen to music for several minutes.
There's another new development as well. My car, and many other new ones, no longer include CD players, thus reducing further the motivation to visit the few existing record stores, except to buy vintage vinyl in great stores like Beatnick in Montreal or new vinyl in stores like Sunrise and Archambault.
The way things are going, especially with the current devotion to Smartphones, the only way we might be listening to vintage stereo sound is on a home-based physical format, and the trendy one right now is record players.
And guess what? There's even a new quadraphonic album by the artist Suzanne Ciani.
Surround music, finally, seems to be here to stay.
