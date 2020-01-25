In the days when I took the reviews in Rolling Stone magazine and the various editions of the Rolling Stone Record (later Album) Guide seriously, I was conditioned to hate two albums — the Elvis Aaron Presley 8-LP box set and the rather unique album Having Fun With Elvis On Stage.
The latter album was also judged to be the #1 worst LP in the book The Worst Rock ‘n’ Roll Records of All Time by Jimmy Guterman and Owen O’Donnell.
The book was kind of tongue in cheek as some of the albums they reviewed had little or no relation to rock and roll, such as LPs by former Rat Packer Joey Bishop, Broadway and film star Joel Grey and Irene Ryan (Granny on The Beverly Hillbillies), although one link is that the first two artists were interpreting rock songs in a very non-rock way.
Having Fun With Elvis On Stage shouldn't really have been included either — the only rock link is that Elvis Presley is the listed artist. But the album — first conceived by manager Colonel Tom Parker and sold at concerts on his Boxcar label, and then mass produced by RCA Victor — was to capture Elvis as ... a stand-up comedian.
Okay, not really. Actually, what the album featured was between-song patter by Elvis — some of which was a little bizarre ("Hello, I'm the NBC Peacock") and some of which was funny. Also, nobody with eyes could have been fooled by what the album was — in very clear writing on the front cover, it says "A Talking Album Only."
I kind of enjoy the album — Elvis had a great rapport with his audience, and frequently commented humourously on the rapture in the crowd — including the many flashbulbs going off, the frequent requests for Elvis to turn around, and his imitations of women screaming. On the other hand, there's a bit too much of Elvis "singing", "well, well, well, well..."
As the Follow That Dream (FTD) series of Elvis concert soundboard recordings demonstrate, the singer did this schtick as a lead in to his standard second song/medley of his 1972-77 concerts, I Got A Woman (Ray Charles) and the traditional gospel song Amen.
Of course, there were more controversial between-song comments, which can be heard on bootlegs:
• "F--k you!" In response to a fan who yelled out, "I hate you!" Elvis later said he was kidding.
• "I'm sorry I didn't break his goddamn neck." — The aftermath of he and his bodyguards and musicians kicking some overrefrreshed male attendees who invaded the stage.
• "I'll tear his tongue out by the roots!" — Elvis's threat to hangers-on and hotel employees, if he caught them alleging illegal drug use to the "movie magazines" (tabloids).
Really, only hardcore fans need an in-between song comments album, but it's telling that streaming services now offer Having Fun With Elvis On Stage volumes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
In a way, the Having Fun album is a preview of the excellent FTD series of soundboard concerts, as it indicated that these recordings existed in the first place.
A more extensive preview of the FTD series of unreleased studio and live recordings was the 1980 Elvis Aaron Presley box, which garnered even more hostile reviews than Having Fun. I bought a beat-up copy for $10 in Burlington, Vermont (when presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was mayor), and listened to it repeatedly over the years, complete with noises and skips.
In part, I can understand the bad reviews, due to the context of the release, and the presentation. At the time, RCA was releasing all kinds of exploitative albums in the wake of Elvis's 1977 passing — those focused on songs kids would like, a religious recording compilation, an albums with songs linked to Canada and two albums of released recordings with strings and background singers stripped away, amongst others.
The box itself, in silver, is quite unattractive, the length of each LP varies wildly and some of the songs were previously released and slapped together as part of a theme.
But much of what is here was a revelation:
LP 1, Side 1 — Who would have ever thought that RCA would dig up an excellent 1956 concert, from Las Vegas yet and in quite clear sound? Also revelatory is the mild reception Elvis gets — he hadn't endeared himself to adults yet, and they were pretty much the whole audience.
LP 1, Side 2— A monologue by Elvis, really a circa 1962 interview on a movie set with the questions edited out. Very thoughtful and revealing.
LP 2 — A 1961 benefit concert at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This is the best part of this box set — it's simply, in my opinion, Elvis's best concert for which a recording exists. He and his excellent band of the time are on fire, and the performance surpasses anything from his 1969-77 gigs. Did the Rolling Stone reviewers not hear this disc? The only flaws are tinny sound and frequent technical problems on site which affect the audio. But it doesn't matter.
LP 3 — Movie soundtrack outtakes. Way too short, but also valuable for the first-time stereo recording of Follow That Dream (an alternate take), a very touching (but poor sounding) very different version of Can't Help Falling in Love and hilarious Elvis screw-ups on the silly songs Datin' and A Dog's Life.
LP 4 — Songs from Elvis's 1968, 1973 and 1977 TV specials. A complete waste as everything here was easily available on the original albums.
LP 5 — Another direct preview of the FTD live albums — previously unreleased rehearsals and performances from the early (1969-72) Las Vegas concerts. Very interesting, and the first place we heard the hilarious "laughing" version of Are You Lonesome Tonight.
LP 6 — "Lost singles," otherwise known as singles that were not yet released on (American) albums. A mixed bag — some great songs and missed opportunities. My all-time favourite Elvis song, It's Only Love, makes its stereo debut here, but the mono mix is better. And this disc should have included the 1966 non-LP B-side, Come What May. There was more than enough room.
LP 7, Side 1: Elvis at the Piano: A wonderful group of songs that is what the side title says. Some of Elvis's most intimate performances.
LP 7, Side 2 and LP 8, Sides 1 and 2: An Elvis concert from 1975. This could be called the first FTD soundboard release before the specialty label was even created, as an entire (kind of average) show is presented. My main beef with these discs is that they were labelled as "stereo," but they were from mono soundboards. Unless they were recorded for planned live albums, all soundboards were mono until late 1976 and 1977.
This album is yet another reason not to trust elitist music critics, especially when I suspect they didn't really listen closely to the albums they were reviewing.
