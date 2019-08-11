What to see at Cinéma Moderne in August

Cinéma Moderne will present a program that interweaves new releases, curiosities, classics and special events. In August, moviegoers will discover in exclusivity the documentary Push, by Swedish filmmaker Fredrik Gertten, denouncing the soaring real estate around the world, as well as Light of My Life, a drama by Casey Affleck, in which a father and his daughter are trapped in the woods.
Tel Aviv on Fire by Palestinian filmmaker Sameh Zoabi will also be presented this month. Arrested by an Israeli policeman, a Palestinian trainee claims to be the screenwriter of a successful Arab series to be released. The documentary Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love directed by Nick Broomfield, which depicts the love story between musician Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen, will also open at Cinéma Moderne.
Cinéma Moderne will once again present its original series Les Petits Modernes (Le Petit Gruffalo and Le rat scélérat), cELLEuloid (Sweetie by Jane Campion) and M les maudits (Dark Crystal by Jim Henson and Frank Oz)
NEW RELEASES
Push by Fredrik Gertten
- Sweden / 2019 / In its original version with English subtitles / 96 min
- Now in theatres
- cinemamoderne.com/en/films/details/push
Light of My Life by Casey Affleck
- United States/ 2019 / In its original English version / 119 min
- Starting August 10
- cinemamoderne.com/en/films/details/light-of-my-life/
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love by Nick Broomfield
- United States / 2019 / In its original English and Norwegian version with French subtitles / 97 min
- Starting August 10
- cinemamoderne.com/en/films/details/marianne-leonard-words-of-love
Tel Aviv on Fire by Sameh Zoabi
- Luxembourg, Israel, Belgium, France / 2018 / In its original Arabic and Hebrew version with French or English subtitles / 101 min
- Starting August 11
- cinemamoderne.com/en/films/details/tel-aviv-on-fire
THE SERIES
LES PETITS MODERNES
DOUBLE SCREENING
Le Petit Gruffalo *3-years-old and older
- United Kingdom, Germany / 2012 / In its original French version / 27 min
Le rat scélérat *3-years-old and older
- United Kingdom / 2018 / In its original French version / 42 min
SPECIAL PRESENTATION
Police Story by Jackie Chan *Restored 4K version
- Hong-kong / 1985 / In its original Cantonese version with English subtitles / 100 min
- August 9 and 11
- cinemamoderne.com/en/films/details/police-story
cELLEuloid (formerly DeuXX)
Sweetie by Jane Campion
- Australia / 1989 / In its original English version with French subtitles / 97 min
- August 11 and 19
- cinemamoderne.com/en/films/details/sweetie
M LES MAUDITS
Dark Crystal by Jim Henson and Frank Oz
- United Kingdom, United States / 1982 / In its original English version with French subtitles / 93 min
- Starting August 30
SCREENING AGAIN IN AUGUST
- C’est ça l’amour by Claire Burger
- Do the Right Thing by Spike Lee
- Dogman by Matteo Garrone
- Genèse by Philippe Lesage
- La femme de mon frère by Monia Chokri
- Le chant de la mer by Tomm Moore
- La chouette, entre veille et sommeil by A. Demuynck, F. Standaert, C. Robach, P. Hecquet, S. Guénolé
- Les sept dernières paroles by J.A. Arango, S. Deraspe, S. Goyette, K. Lemieux, A. Lorrain, C. Monnet and K. Nabatian
- Paris is Burning by Jennie Livingston
- Rafiki by Wanuri Kahiu
- The Beach Bum by Harmony Korine
- They Live by John Carpenter
- Une vie en hauteur by Claire Denis
For more information about screenings and the schedule, visit cinemamoderne.com
— CINÉMA MODERNE, 5150 Saint-Laurent Blvd, Montreal
— AB
