What to do: Montreal Canadiens alumni lace up for benefit game for NOVA West Island

Improving the quality of life for vulnerable youth, families and adults across 16 municipalities is the raison d’être of NOVA West Island but it takes a lot of money to do so; approximately $1.6 million a year. And without government funding, we rely upon donations and fundraisers to raise this amount.
A particularly exciting fundraiser is the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Game vs the NOVA ALL-STARS. It takes place January 31st at the Bob-Birnie Arena.
Look for superstar alumni such as; Marc-André Bergeron, Patrice Brisebois, Pierre Dagenais, Mathieu Dandenault, Stéphane Richer, Richard Sévigny and more!
For more than 40 years the Montreal Canadiens Alumni have been travelling across Canada raising funds for local charities. The team consists of legendary players from several generations.
Matt Del Vecchio, founder and president of Lianas Senior Transition Support, is on the board of directors of NOVA West Island and is the Chair of the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Game Committee. "We are honoured to have been selected by the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team to be part of their cross country fundraising initiatives. What a thrill it will be to relive the Habs glory years as we raise funds to support the incredible services provided by NOVA West Island. The hard working staff, nurses and over 260 NOVA volunteers are encouraging the West Island to come out and participate in such a wonderful cause," he said in a press release.
Funds raised from the game will benefit all of our programs. NOVA West Island’s Executive Director, Marie-France Juneau, said, “Last year, our non-profit organization cared for more than 750 vulnerable people through one or more of our programs and that number continues to grow each year.”
NOVA West Island offers a range of services at no or minimal cost through the financial support of individuals, foundations, corporations, municipalities, community groups and through fundraising activities.
Their programs include:
Palliative Home Nursing Care (cancer/ALS)
Bereavement Support for adults and children
Adult Day Centers for adults with cognitive deficits
Home Support
Support groups for caregivers (ALS and Alzheimer)
The Canadiens' alumni game happens January 31st at the Bob-Birnie Arena (58 Maywood Ave in Pointe-Claire). Tickets are $10 and the puck drops at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at NOVA West Island (447 Beaconsfield Blvd., Beaconsfield), Eventbrite.ca and at Sports Rousseau (183-F, blvd. Hymus, Pointe-Claire).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.