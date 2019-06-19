L’Orchestre FILMharmonique, cvonducted by Alain Trudel, will accompany Mickey Mouse and his broomstick, beneath a giant screen at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier June 22 and 23 for Fantasia in Concert. This is animation and music only performance without dialogues consists of both excerpts from the 1940 version and Fantasio 2000.
In 2015, when Walt Disney’s Fantasia turned 75, Minnesota Public Radio’s Jay Gabler wrote what is still true today as millions of spectators around the world still flock to see this masterpiece. “The feature film remains unique in the history of motion pictures, and one of the most persistently fascinating intersections between classical music and popular culture.”
Fantasia was Disney’s boldest experiment and culminated his desire to blend animated imagery with classical music. What had begun as a vehicle to bring new popularity to Mickey Mouse’s career with a short called The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, blossomed into a full-blown feature that remains unique in the annals of animation.
In 1940, twelve years after Mickey Mouse astounded audiences by whistling in synchronized sound, Disney released Fantasia, a film that was to become a milestone, not only in animation art, but also in the history of motion picture sound. For the first time, a multi-channel soundtrack surrounded audiences with a form of stereo separation.
Adults will take a wonderful trip down memory lane and younger generations will discover and be enchanted by Disney’s unmistakable genius alongside the powerful scores of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Stravinsky.
