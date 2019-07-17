Veteran comic Bobby Lee will take his first steps in Montreal when he arrives to host the Nasty Show series at this year’s Just For Laughs festival. In his 20-year-plus career, Lee has never made it to Montreal. He’s been all over Canada doing stand-up at Yuk Yuk’s clubs in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto. But he always spurned away opportunities in Montreal – until now.
“The reason why I’m doing it is mainly because of Howie Mandel,” said Lee. “A couple of years ago, Montreal had asked me to do it and I said no out of more resentment, which is not a way to live your life.”
When the 47-year-old was first starting out as a comedian, he auditioned for Montreal’s famous comedy festival several times. Each attempt was rejected. But once Lee became a regular on the popular sketch comedy series, Mad TV, festival representatives reached out to him.
With a chip on his shoulder, and out of sheer resentment, as he states it, he continuously rejected their offers. Mandel advised Lee to stop basing his decisions around resentment and to just accept the fact that he would be a hit at the festival. They wouldn’t be offering him this job if they didn’t want him, according to Mandel.
“Now I’m like, I love everyone and I want to be a part of it,” Lee said. “I’m going to give the festival 100 per cent of my soul and we’ll just see what happens.”
It was a different time. Lee was a young angst-ridden comedian fighting to stay relevant at a time when the industry didn’t give Asian comics a fair shake. But it reached a point where most of the comedians who opened up for him at comedy clubs and festivals had already performed at JFL.
When they asked him to host at this year’s festival, he decided it was time to break his Quebec seal. It was a no-brainer for Lee. Montreal is where all the cool people are from, so I want to tap into that cool market, he says.
“I want to be able to just kind of show up to Montreal and just absorb everything,” said Lee. “I just want to hangout, be nice and just, not party because I’m sober, but be more festive about it.”
At his best, Lee is a self-deprecating comedian unafraid to make a crowd feel uncomfortable and squirm in their seats. He willingly drops shockingly detailed fetishes from his past growing up in San Diego, California. He is irresistibly transparent – almost to a fault.
When asked about how he’ll deal being under the spotlight in one of the festivals most storied series, Lee joked that he was already nervous doing this interview. But he says that it’s really just alpha males that make him uncomfortable; guys like Joe Rogan, who can “destroy me with his bare hands.”
“I just have an erratic way of like talking to people. I don’t get nervous to the point where I can’t function. I get anxiety but I’ve always been a weird, kind of eccentric guy. It doesn’t plague me, my nervousness,” said Lee.
Lee isn’t doing anything special to prepare for the Nasty Show. In fact, he says that if anything he’s trying not to think about it. The worst thing he can do is overthink it.
For more, visit https://www.hahaha.com/en/artists/bobby-lee
