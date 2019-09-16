UB40’s 40th anniversary world tour hits Montreal Sept. 22

The legendary British band UB40 will stop in Montreal for a unique concert on Sunday, September 22, at L'Olympia. UB40 celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018 by announcing the release of a new studio album and a world tour of more than sixty dates.
Titled “For The Many”, the new album, released in February, is the Birmingham reggae veterans’ 19th studio album, featuring UB40 founder members Robin Campbell (co-vocals/Guitar), Brian Travers (saxophone/keyboards), Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (bass/keyboards/vocals) and Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), and long-time members Duncan Campbell (vocals), Martin Meredith (saxophone), Laurence Parry (trumpet) and Tony Mullings (keyboards).
UB40 formed in 1978, naming themselves after the unemployment benefit form, before releasing their debut album “Signing Off” in August 1980 – considered by many to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band.
It was the start of a career that has since seen UB40 have 40 UK Top 40 hit singles and – with sales of over 100 million records – seen their albums reside in the UK’s Top 75 album chart for a combined period of 11 years, making UB40 one of the most successful British groups of all-time.
To celebrate its anniversary, UB40 will showcase songs from “For The Many” alongside many of their seventeen UK Top 10 hit singles, including ‘Kingston Town’, ‘Food For Thought’, ‘One In Ten’, ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’, ‘Don’t Break My Heart’ and ‘Sing Our Own Song’ and, of course, ‘Red, Red Wine’, amongst other fan favorites.
Tickets available at L’Olympia’s box office, 1004 Ste-Catherine East, by phone at 1-855-790-1245 or online at www.olympiamontreal.com
—AB
