This week’s English programming on MAtv

Tuesday at 8 pm: This week’s theme on My Curious City is transportation. We are discovering car-sharing services like Netlift, Car2go and Communauto and electric scooters Lime and Bird. We learn about the marinas in Greater Montréal, the Montréal Metro and the YUL airport. In studio will be have Nancy Pereira, a Limousine driver and a musical performance with Hawa.
Produced by the members of the MY Volunteering program, My Curious City presents different themes connected to the Montreal cosmopolitan life. Through reports, columns and interviews, the team of My Curious City highlights places, companies, events and individual Montreal citizens, around a weekly theme. Invited artists add a musical touch every week with live performances recorded in the studio.
https://en.matv.ca/montreal/mes-emissions/my-curious-city
Watch a preview
https://players.brightcove.net/3593622555001/koB3WU78R_default/index.html?videoId=6122894210001
My Curious City next broadcast
- Monday at 9:00 a.m.
- Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.
- Wednesday at 1:00 a.m., 4:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday at 4:30 a.m.
- Sunday at 9:00 a.m.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY AT 7 PM AND 11 PM – CITYLIFE
- Host: Richard Dagenais
Monday: CityLife begins the 2020 season with a special episode as host Richard Dagenais sits down for a one-on-one interview with Mayor Valérie Plante. What are her plans for the second half of her term? Richard digs into the topics that concern all Montrealers... City services, transportation and if there are any new projects in the works.
Tuesday: The latest problem for the REM light-rail system being built across the island doesn't come from the construction itself, but from Montréal City Hall. CityLife debates the issue regarding the name of the new station in Griffintown.
https://matv.ca/montreal/mes-emissions/citylife
Watch a preview
https://players.brightcove.net/3593622555001/koB3WU78R_default/index.html?videoId=6122980893001
City Life next broadcast
- Lundi à 19h et 23h
- Mardi à 3h, 6h30, 12h30, 19h et 23h
- Mercredi à 3h, 6h30, 12h30, 19h et 23h
- Jeudi à 3h, 6h30, 12h30, 19h et 23h
- Vendredi à 3h, 6h30 et 12h30
- Dimanche à 8h et 8h30
TUESDAY AT 7:30 PM – ART IMPACT
- Host: Anne Janody
In the last decade, art fairs have been growing significantly all around the world, and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. For art enthusiasts, it has become the fastest way to discover artists and purchase artworks. In Montréal, we have Papier, which is the second-largest art fair in Canada (after Art Toronto). As it has become an important part of the visual art scene in Montréal, Anne meets with Jean- François Belisle, Chief Curator & General Director of Musée d’art de Joliette, the renowned visual artist Éric Lamontagne and the General Director of AGAC.
https://matv.ca/montreal/mes-emissions/art-impact
Watch a preview
https://players.brightcove.net/3593622555001/koB3WU78R_default/index.html?videoId=6122263327001
Art Impact next broadcast
- Monday at 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
- Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- Saturday at 2:00 a.m., 4:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
- Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
—MAtv
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.