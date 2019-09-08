The true story of Hedy Lamarr, inventor, scientist, Hollywood screen legend

The Jewish Public Library will host American author Marie Benedict, who will give a talk entitled "The Contributions of Historical Women to our Modern World" on Monday September 23 at 7:30 pm at the Jewish Public Library, 5151, ch. de la Côte-Ste-Catherine in Montreal (metro Côte-Ste-Catherine, bus 129). Marie Benedict will be introduced by Montreal writer, journalist, and broadcaster Elaine Kalman Naves.
- Marie Benedict, author of The Only Woman in the Room, on the contributions of historical women to our modern world
Who knew that the cell phones we hold in our hands also bear a piece of history created by inventor and movie star Hedy Lamarr, the woman at the heart of The Only Woman in the Room? Lamarr developed a ground-breaking weapons system and fled Nazi Germany and her abusive arms dealer husband, bringing to Hollywood military secrets which later became the foundation for world-changing Wi-Fi technologies.
Hedy Lamarr is just one of many historical women whose contributions are hidden in plain sight, as Marie Benedict explores in her novels. Through her portrayals of women whose achievements have been overlooked, Benedict reimagines historical narratives and provides a fresh lens to view the past, present, and future.
- A reception with book sale and signing will follow the lecture.
- Presented by The Mary & Sheila Heimlich Cultural Endowment.
- Tickets: 514-345-6416
- $15 general admission
- $10 JPL members (advance purchase) and students
Marie Benedict is the New York Times bestselling author of The Other Einstein, Carnegie's Maid, The Only Woman in the Room, and the upcoming Lady Clementine, about Lady Churchill, Sir Winston Churchill’s brilliant wife. While practising as a lawyer, Benedict dreamed of a fantastical job unearthing the hidden historical stories of women and finally found it when she tried her hand at writing.
Established in 1914, the Jewish Public Library is a unique fusion of a neighbourhood library and an internationally recognized research institution, with
— Jewish Public library
— AB
