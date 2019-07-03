Whether you know him as Miami Steve, Little Steven or Silvio Dante, its hard not being familiar with one of Steven Van Zandt’s many contributions to the pop cultural landscape over the last five decades.
After helping create the Jersey Shore sound with the Asbury Jukes he became a founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and went on to become a successful solo artist in his own right recording and performing solo with his band Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. In 2017 he released his first new album in over 15 years returning to his Rhythm and Blues roots entitled Soulfire, which Rolling Stone named one of its best albums of 2017.
Van Zandt will be making two stops nearby as part of the summer leg of his tour, first in Quebec City on Saturday, July 6 as part of the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) and then in Montreal at the Olympia on Monday, July 8 with opening act Garland Jeffreys.
“At the end of the 2016 E Street band tour, this promoter asked me when I was coming back to London and I said that me and wife were coming back for Bill Wyman’s birthday in the fall,” says Van Zandt. “The promoter said it was the same week as his blues festival and said I should headline one of the nights. I said well, I haven’t done that in 25 or 30 years but it sounds like fun. It was the first time I had reconnected with my own music in a long, long time.”
Van Zandt’s career took a strange turn in the late ‘90s when he was recruited by David Chase to join the cast of a show he was creating at the time called The Sopranos.
“I had no interest in it and I never even thought of being an actor. I like movies and TV and I had thought about writing or maybe even directing, but not acting. And then David Chase made me an actor. I was inducting the Rascals into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and it was the first time it was ever televised and David happened to be hanging around with the Ramones. I did a three-minute comical introduction and David decided he wanted me in this TV show he was creating. And the rest is history.”
Although it may seem hard to keep such a busy schedule organized, Van Zandt has a clear plan of attack.
“You start with the basics. I give Bruce Springsteen first priority and I see what he’s doing. When he was on Broadway for a year, that’s when I decided to do this Disciples thing. At some point I will try and fit in another TV show, but you’ve got to put aside six months for that and I don’t see that in the near future, depending on what Bruce wants to do next year. If we do go out with The E Street Band tomorrow, that could certainly be a year or two. And I want to keep touring with the Disciples of Soul, so I’m going to have to balance those three things over the next couple of years.”
In 2018 Little Steven and the Disciples of Tour went back on the road with their “Soulfire Teacher Solidarity Tour.” The landmark live tour benefited The Rock and Roll Forever Foundation’s TeachRock program and reached the goal of registering over 18,000 teachers (and counting) to use the TeachRock Music History Curriculum. 200 tickets will be made available to local teachers for Van Zandt’s upcoming Montreal show.
For more information, visit www.littlesteven.com
